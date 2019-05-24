Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Austin Adams for release or assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Nelson to San Antonio (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed coach Terry Stotts to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey through the 2023-24 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility to Kansas men's basketball F Silvio De Sousa.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Tim Taylor assistant women's basketball coach.

RICE — Named Vince Alexander assistant men's basketball coach.

