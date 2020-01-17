Friday transactions
Friday transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Jason Garrett offense coordinator, Patrick Graham defense coordinator and assistant head coach and Thomas McGaughey special teams coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

ILLINOIS — Announced defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd has left the program.

NEBRASKA — Announced offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program. Named Matt Lubick offensive coordinator.

