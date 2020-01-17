Friday transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Jason Garrett offense coordinator, Patrick Graham defense coordinator and assistant head coach and Thomas McGaughey special teams coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League