Friday transactions

BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach. Announced the resignation of baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Hunter Pence to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.