Friday transactions
0 comments
agate

Friday transactions

  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach. Announced the resignation of baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Hunter Pence to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News