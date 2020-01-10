Friday transactions
Friday transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadors. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Kwon Alexander from IR. Placed DL Kentavius Street on IR.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

MICHIGAN — RB Tru Wilson announced he will transfer.

MICHIGAN STATE — WR Cody White announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NEW MEXICO — Named Derek Warehime offensive coordinator; Saga Tuitele, Jason Lenzmeier and Jordan Somerville offensive assistant coaches; Troy Reffett safeties coach; David Howes linebackers coach; Brandon Blackmon cornerbacks coach; Jamie Christian special teams coach; and James Carson athletic performance coach.

