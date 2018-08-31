BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Alex Banks (DSL) 72 games and Boston minor league C Alberto Schmidt (Lowell-NYP) 76 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHPs Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega from Oakland for RHP Cory Gearrin.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for OF Bryan Connell and RHP Johan Dominguez.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Andrew Istler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Ryan Madson.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dakari Johnson.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Kyle Singler.
PHOENIX SUNS — Sent G Brandon Knight and F Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for F Ryan Anderson and G De'Anthony Melton.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated contract of WR Jeff Janis. Waived TE Stephen Baggett, DBs Christian Boutte and Elijah Campbell, OL Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy and Fred Lauina, DL Jeremy Faulk, QB Brogan Roback and DBs Derron Smith and DL Blaine Woodson. Waived-injured WR C.J. Board, LB Justin Currie and DL Lenny Jones. Traded OL Shon Coleman to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round draft pick.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Kareem Are, G Kaleb Johnson, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCrary, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, QB Peter Pujals, C J.P. Quinn, WR Korey Robertson, LB Brett Taylor, WR Jake Wieneke and LB Antwione Williams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Released LB David Bass, G Gino Gradkowski, WR Charles Johnson, LB Kevin Minter and DL Kendall Reyes. Waived RB George Atkinson III, G Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, DL Xavier Cooper, FB Dimitri Flowers, OT Antonio Garcia, LB Obum Gwacham, OT Darius James, S Kacy Rodgers II, G Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DL Mych Thomas and QB John Wolford.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Bailey Hockman will transfer.
IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De'Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.
