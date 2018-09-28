Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Bobby Wilson from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Kurt Rambis senior basketball adviser.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Tra Carson from the reserve/injured list with an injury settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Mo Alie-Cox, RB Jeremy McNichols and DE Carroll Phillips from the practice squad. Waived LB Skai Moore and TE Erik Swoope. Placed OT-G Joe Haeg on the injured reserve list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

