BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Bobby Wilson from the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Kurt Rambis senior basketball adviser.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Tra Carson from the reserve/injured list with an injury settlement.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Mo Alie-Cox, RB Jeremy McNichols and DE Carroll Phillips from the practice squad. Waived LB Skai Moore and TE Erik Swoope. Placed OT-G Joe Haeg on the injured reserve list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.
