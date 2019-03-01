BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado minor league pitcher Luis De Avila (DSL-Rockies 2) 72 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance and Baltimore minor league pitcher William Rios (Aberdeen-NYP) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Adam Warren to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Announced a buyout agreement with C Pau Gasol.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended free agent DL David Irving indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Alex Collins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Troy Grosenick to a one-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Fired coach Guy Boucher. Named Marc Crawford interim coach.
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Suspended men's sophomore basketball F Kaleb Wesson indefinitely for violating an athletic department policy.
RICE — Announced associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will coach the running backs. Named Drew Svoboda special teams coordinator and offensive assistant and Mike Kershaw wide receivers coach.
