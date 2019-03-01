Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado minor league pitcher Luis De Avila (DSL-Rockies 2) 72 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance and Baltimore minor league pitcher William Rios (Aberdeen-NYP) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Adam Warren to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Announced a buyout agreement with C Pau Gasol.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended free agent DL David Irving indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Alex Collins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Troy Grosenick to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Fired coach Guy Boucher. Named Marc Crawford interim coach.

COLLEGE

OHIO STATE — Suspended men's sophomore basketball F Kaleb Wesson indefinitely for violating an athletic department policy.

RICE — Announced associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will coach the running backs. Named Drew Svoboda special teams coordinator and offensive assistant and Mike Kershaw wide receivers coach.

