Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA — RB DAndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men's sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for "failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball."

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments