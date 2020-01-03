BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.
GEORGIA — RB DAndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.
OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WAKE FOREST — Suspended men's sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for "failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball."
WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.
