BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and suspended Anderson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct after the benches cleared in an April 17 game. Suspended White Sox manager Rick Renteria one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his aggressive actions during the incident.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Eduardo Núñez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day IL. Traded C Blake Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks with international amateur signing bonus pool space in exchange for OF Marcus Wilson.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a minor league contract.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Austen Williams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Ra'Shede Hageman.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Steve Yzerman executive vice president and general manager. Promoted Ken Holland to senior vice president and a senior adviser to hockey operations.
COLLEGE
LOUISVILLE — Announced men's graduate basketball G Lamarr Kimble has transferred to the school.
MICHIGAN STATE — Junior F Nick Ward is entering the NBA draft.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Mike Anderson men's basketball coach.
VANDERBILT — Named Adam Mazarei men's assistant basketball coach.
