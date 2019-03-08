BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHPs Andrew Vazquez and Lewis Thorpe and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Reassigned C Ben Rortvedt and OFs Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker and Luke Raley to minor league camp.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired international signing bonus pool space from Baltimore for OF Dwight Smith Jr.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Tyler Zeller to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Antoine Bethea and QB Mike Glennon. Re-signed RB D.J. Foster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DT Daniel Ross. Exercised options on WR Allen Hurns, C Joe Looney and LB Joe Thomas.
DETROIT LIONS — Cut G T.J. Lang.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Antonio Morrison.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Malik Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jermey Parnell, RB Carlos Hyde and LS Carson Tinker.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released LB Mark Barron.
MIAMI DIOLPHINS — Released WR Danny Amendola.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Jon Halapio.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Erik Harris to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
LSU — Suspended men's basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely.
PENN STATE — Announced women's basketball coach Coquese Washington have agreed to part ways.
THE CITADEL — Named Ben Hodges inside linebackers coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.