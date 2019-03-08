Try 3 months for $3
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHPs Andrew Vazquez and Lewis Thorpe and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Reassigned C Ben Rortvedt and OFs Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker and Luke Raley to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired international signing bonus pool space from Baltimore for OF Dwight Smith Jr.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Tyler Zeller to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Antoine Bethea and QB Mike Glennon. Re-signed RB D.J. Foster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DT Daniel Ross. Exercised options on WR Allen Hurns, C Joe Looney and LB Joe Thomas.

DETROIT LIONS — Cut G T.J. Lang.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Antonio Morrison.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Malik Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jermey Parnell, RB Carlos Hyde and LS Carson Tinker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released LB Mark Barron.

MIAMI DIOLPHINS — Released WR Danny Amendola.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Jon Halapio.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

LSU — Suspended men's basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely.

PENN STATE — Announced women's basketball coach Coquese Washington have agreed to part ways.

THE CITADEL — Named Ben Hodges inside linebackers coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments