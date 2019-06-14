Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jake Petricka from Milwaukee for a player to be named or cash considerations and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana assistant coaches; Bobby Jackson assistant player development coach; Jonah Herscu advance scout; and Will Scott head video coordinator and player development coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas Cowboys TE Rico Gathers for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB David Montgomery.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Michael Roberts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Don Granato assistant coach and Mike Bales goalie coach. Retained assistant coach Steve Smith.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Eberle on a five-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Matt Niskanen from Washington for D Radko Gudas.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract. Traded G Connor Ingram to Nashville for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Radko Gudas from Philadelphia to D Matt Niskanen.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA — Signed women's basketball coach Adia Barnes to a contract extension through 2024.

IDAHO — Fired men's basketball coach Don Verlin.

NEBRASKA — Named Will Bolt head baseball coach.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Alexis Lawrence women's assistant basketball coach.

