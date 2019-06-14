BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jake Petricka from Milwaukee for a player to be named or cash considerations and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana assistant coaches; Bobby Jackson assistant player development coach; Jonah Herscu advance scout; and Will Scott head video coordinator and player development coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Dallas Cowboys TE Rico Gathers for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB David Montgomery.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Michael Roberts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Don Granato assistant coach and Mike Bales goalie coach. Retained assistant coach Steve Smith.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Eberle on a five-year contract through the 2023-24 season.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired D Matt Niskanen from Washington for D Radko Gudas.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Cameron Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract. Traded G Connor Ingram to Nashville for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Radko Gudas from Philadelphia to D Matt Niskanen.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA — Signed women's basketball coach Adia Barnes to a contract extension through 2024.
IDAHO — Fired men's basketball coach Don Verlin.
NEBRASKA — Named Will Bolt head baseball coach.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS — Named Alexis Lawrence women's assistant basketball coach.
