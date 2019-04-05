Track and field clip art

Prep boys

At Waverly

Team standings -- 1. Decorah 139, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 120, 3. Denver 103.5, 4. Dike-New Hartford 101, 5. Wapsie Valley 72, 6. (tie) New Hampton, Crestwood 70, 8. North Fayette Valley 53.5.

100 -- 1. Trevor Sauerbrei (WV) 11.65, 2. Daniel DeBower (W-SR) 11.97.

200 -- 1. Zach Massman (NFV) 23.36, Adrian Wurtz (NFV) 23.86.

400 -- 1. Tr. Sauerbrei (WV) 52.68, 2. Evan Gossling (N. Hamp.) 55.00.

800 -- 1. Sam Kepford (W-SR) 2:02.58, 2. Ryan Moore (D-NH) 2:03.61.

1,600 -- 1. Gus Hayes (Dec) 4:38.09, 2. Kepford (W-SR) 4:45.65.

3,200 -- 1. Hayes (Dec) 10:09.07, 2. Brady Hogan (Dec) 10:28.84.

110 hurdles -- 1. Andrew Magner (Dec) 15.72, 2. Jaden Forde (Den) 16.94.

400 hurdles -- 1. Grant Bixby (D-NH) 57.06, 2. Weston Fantz (NFV) 59.29.

4x100 relay -- 1. Wapsie Valley (Blayde Bellis, Trevor Sauerbrei, Ethan Oltrogge, Tanner Sauerbrei) 45.33, 2. Decorah 46.11.

4x200 relay -- 1. Decorah (Jason Adam, Cameron DeLong, Solomon Thompson, Kyle Renken) 1:37.32, 2. Wapsie Valley 1:39.66.

4x400 relay -- 1. Dike-New Hartford (Dane Fuller, Drew Sonnenberg, Derek Kinney, Bixby) 3:33.81, 2. Denver 3:42.11.

4x800 relay -- 1. Denver (Trevan Reiter, Alex Larson, Coltin Reiter, Josh Terrill) 9:03.87, 2. Decorah 9:08.17.

Sprint medley relay -- 1. Decorah (Adam, Mikel Fullhart, Renken, DeLong) 1:40.07, 2. Wapsie Valley 1:42.91.

Distance medley relay -- 1. Denver (Forde, Nathan Eggena, Devin Baas, Alex Gebel) 3:46.21, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 3:52.84.

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Denver (Forde, Zach Miller, Larson, Eggena) 1:06.81, 2. Decorah 1:07.20.

High jump -- 1. Keaton Solberg (Dec) 6-0, 2. Logan Albert (Crest) 5-10.

Long jump -- 1. Nathan Moore (D-NH) 19-9.5, 2. Ta. Sauerbrei (WV) 19-7.5.

Shot put -- 1. Noah Fenske (N. Hamp.) 60-7, 2. Mosai Newsom (W-SR) 50-7.

Discus -- 1. Newsom (W-SR) 166-7.5, 2. Fenske (N. Hamp.) 158-0.

Prep girls

At Decorah

Team standings -- 1. Decorah 137, 2. Crestwood 116, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 97, 4. New Hampton 64, 5. Waukion 50, 6. Prairie du Chien, Wis. 44, 7. South Winneshiek 35, 8. Turkey Valley 31, 9. MFL-MarMac 11.

Sprint medley relay -- 1. Crestwood (Lexi Hoppe, Trista Foster, Keelee Andera, Katie Saner) 1:57.62, 2. Decorah 1:58.94.

3,000 -- 1. Cassidy Ihns (Crest) 10:51.71, 2. Jalyssa Blazek (TV) 11:45.21.

4x800 relay -- 1. Crestwood (Rachel Steffen, Hope Dohlman, Kyleigh Foster, Mattie Slavin) 10:31.48, 2. Decorah 10:32.18.

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock (Haley Eckerman, Abby Bechtel, Reagan Dahlquist, Britney Young) 1:09.72, 2. Waukon 1:13.52.

100 -- 1. Fiona Buresh (Dec) 12.48, 2. Brooke Berns (Dec) 12.88.

Distance medley relay -- 1. Turkey Valley (Kara Reicks, Kylie Wurzer, Kourtney Schmidt, Blazek) 4:40.04, 2. Decorah 4:44.17.

400 -- 1. Berns (Dec) 1:01.76, 2. Karly Jaynes (PDC) 1:04.04.

4x200 relay -- 1. South Winneshiek (Eryn Sabelka, Shira Hageman, Ellie Loesch, Ashley Kriener) 1:52.92, 2. New Hampton 1:54.70.

100 hurdles -- 1. Young (W-SR) 16.91, 2. Grace Syverson (Dec) 16.96, 3. Eckerman (W-SR) 17.34.

800 -- 1. Blazek (TV) 2:30.68, 2. Emma Hoins (W-SR) 2:32.43.

200 -- 1. Saner (Crest) 25.98, 2. Rose Gullekson (Dec) 26.73.

400 hurdles -- 1. Steffen (Crest) 1:12.20, 2. Faith Dillman (PDC) 1:12.56.

1,500 -- 1. Dohlman (Crest) 5:18.45, 2. Leila Johnson (Dec) 5:18.64.

Weightwoman relay -- 1. Decorah (Katherine Bruening, Jordyn Hussain, Kaitlyn Schnitzler, Avery Shelton) 1:00.84, 2. Crestwood 1:01.14.

4x100 relay -- 1. Decorah (Syverson, Cassie Wyatt, Gullekson, Brielle Buresh) 52.33, 2. New Hampton 53.40.

4x400 relay -- 1. South Winneshiek (Kriener, Loesch, Sabelka, Hageman) 4:19.57, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 4:23.82.

Long jump -- 1. Rachel Rinken (N. Hamp.) 16-11.75, 2. Saner (Crest) 16-6.5.

High jump -- 1. Dahlquist (W-SR) 5-2, 2. Ambria Pipho (Dec) 4-10.

Discus -- 1. Sharon Goodman (Crest) 132-1, 2. Hussain (Dec) 109-2.

Shot put -- 1. Kristen Reicks (Crest) 36-5, 2. Annika Headington (Wauk) 36-4.

