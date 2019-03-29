agate Friday tennis: College scores 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College men FRIDAY'S RESULTS American RiversCentral 8, Neb. Wesleyan 1 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fairbank dad charged with murder in son's death Friday Questions remain as to why Fairbank man killed his adult son Here are the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses for 2019 (PHOTOS) Police: Waterloo man climbs roof, threatens to shoot people UPDATE: Two arrested for weapons after standoff ends peacefully promotion Design An Ad - 2018 promotion 2017 Prep Football Preview Print Ads Ad Vault Wet Basement Mar 26, 2019 Magee Construction Company 1705 Waterloo Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-0100 Website Ad Vault Auction Mar 24, 2019 Marv Boldt Auctions 606 3RD ST., TRAER, IA 50675 319-478-2809 Ad Vault Business Monthly 23 hrs ago Bank Iowa C/o Jw Morton 1924 ST. ANDREWS CT. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 319-378-1081 Ad Vault Chamber Newsletter Biz Monthly 23 hrs ago Ad Vault SUDOKU Mar 25, 2019 Ad Vault BROTHERS 23 hrs ago GBPAC 8201 Dakota Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-3660 Website Ad Vault Page 4 Mar 26, 2019 Waterloo Fareway 40 W. San Marnan Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-0107 Website Ad Vault Inclusion 23 hrs ago Waterloo Center For The Arts 225 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-291-4490 Website Ad Vault Weddings Mar 28, 2019 Waterloo Center For The Arts 225 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-291-4490 Website Ad Vault Cheap Trick Mar 28, 2019 GBPAC 8201 Dakota Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-3660 Website
