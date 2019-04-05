tennis clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Drake 6, Northern Iowa 1

American Rivers

Augustana (Ill.) 9, Central 0

Summary

DRAKE 6, UNI 1

Singles -- Liza Petushkova (Dr) def. Reghan Lynch 6-4, 6-7, 11-9, Carmen Palumbo (Dr) def. Claudia Toledo 6-2, 6-1, Daria Walczak (Dr) def. Harri Proudfoot 6-2, 6-2, Sophie Haleas (Dr) def. Daisy Phillips 6-4, 6-4, Valentina Caro (UNI) led Kenya Williams 2-1, Megan Webb (Dr) def. Olivia Fain 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles -- Walczak/Palumbo (Dr) def. Lynch/Toledo 7-5, Petushkova/Megan Webb (Dr) def. Caro/Proudfoot 6-1, Fain/Phillips (UNI) def. Williams/Haleas 6-3.

Records: UNI 3-4, 0-1. Drake 7-12, 1-0.

