College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Milwaukee 6, Northern Iowa 1
American Rivers
St. Katherine 8, Wartburg 1
Summaries
MILWAUKEE 6, UNI 1
Singles -- Alex Belle (Mil) def. Reghan Lynch 6-0, 6-1, Claudia Toledo (UNI) def. Nicole Clarke 6-3, 6-1, Mayya Perova (Mil) def. Harri Proudfoot 6-2, 7-6, Agata Jurczak (Mil) def. Daisy Phillips 2-6, 6-0, 6-2, Nikki Milner (Mil) def. Valentina Caro 7-5, 6-1, Anna Daniel Fuentes (Mil) def. Davi Patterson 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles -- Clarke/Perova (Mil) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-2, Belle/Fuentes (Mil) def. Proudfoot/Caro 6-1, Phillips/Olivia Fain (UNI) def. Jurczak/Loren Nelson 6-3.
Records: UNI 2-3, Milwaukee 6-6.
ST. KATHERINE 8, WARTBURG 1
Singles -- Nadine Heckert (SK) def. Hannah Fox 6-0, 6-0, Taylor Johnson (SK) def. Alex Petersen 6-0, 6-1, Ashley Duncan (SK) def. Sydney Powers 6-0, 6-0, Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Sarah White 7-5, 6-2, Jessica Blanco (SK) def. Amber Laube 6-1, 6-1, Vivien Bockenhaver (SK) won by forfeit.
Doubles -- Heckert/Johnson (SK) def. Fox/Zitterbruen 8-3, Duncan/Sarah White (SK) def. Powers/Petersen 8-4, Blanco/Bockenhaver (SK) won by forfeit.
