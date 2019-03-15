Try 3 months for $3
College men

IOWA CONFERENCE

WARTBURG 9, Crown 0

SINGLES -- Elliott Kuchera (W) def. Andrew Moorse, 6-0, 6-1, Colin Jacobs (W) def. Travis Burg, 6-1. 6-0, Jonathan Lansink (W) def. Joe Duffy, 6-1. 6-1, Alex Jedlicka-Kriz (W) def. Jake Sporleder, 6-0, 6-1, Andrew Linkletter (W) def. Mike Brewster, 6-0, 6-0, Travis Errthum (W) def. Psalms Lee, 6-0. 6-0.

DOUBLES -- Grant Kincaid-Ben Mason (W) def. Moorse-Duffy, 8-0, Jack Veber-Jared Hefel (W) def. Burg-Sporleder, 8-1, Errthum-Ethan Adams-Harwell (W) def. Brewster-Lee, 8-0. 

