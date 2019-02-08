Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

MINNESOTA 7, UNI 0

Singles -- Tina Kreinis (Minn) def. Reghan Lynch 6-0, 6-0, Tiffany Huber (Minn) def. Claudia Toledo 6-1, 6-1, Bita Mancera (Minn) def. Harri Proudfoot 6-1, 6-1, Cammy Frei (Minn) def. Kate Merrick 6-0, 6-1, Caitlyn Merzbacher (Minn) def. Daisy Phillips 6-1, 6-2, Julie Zhang (Minn) def. Valentina Caro 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- Frei/Merzbacher (Minn) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-0, Kreinis/Huber (Minn) led Proudfoot/Caro 5-1, unfinished, Mancera/Zhang (Minn) def. Phillips/Olivia Fain, 6-1.

Records: UNI 2-2, Minnesota 5-1.

