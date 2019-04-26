tennis clip art

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Wartburg 8, Buena Vista 1

Iowa college

Midwest Conf. tournament

Semifinals

Grinnell 5, Cornell 0

Championship

Grinnell 5, Lawrence 0

Summary

WARTBURG 8, BUENA VISTA 1

Singles -- Lucas Huffman (Wart) def. John Foss 6-2, 6-3, Samuel Nettleton (Wart) def. Danny Kramer 6-1, 6-1, Will McDonald (Wart) def. Jake Thompson 6-3, 7-5, Aaron Pluym (BV) def. Grant Kincaid 5-7, 6-3, 7-6, Nate Kolz (Wart) def. Aaron Mumm 6-0, 6-0, Ben Mason (Wart) def. Andrew Boell 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Pluym/Foss 8-5, Kolz/Nettleton (Wart) def. Kramer/Thompson 8-3, Mason/Kincaid (Wart) def. Mumm/Kris Mintle 8-2.

Records: Wartburg 14-9, 4-2. Buena Vista 6-11, 1-7.

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley Tournament

Missouri St. 4, Drake 3

Illinois St. 4, Valparaiso 0

Bradley 4, Northern Iowa 0

American Rivers Tournament

Central 5, Loras 0

Coe 5, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Summary

BRADLEY 4, UNI 0

Singles -- Sandra Maletin (Brad) def. Reghan Lyhnch 6-4, 6-4, Bozana Lojpur (Brad) def. Claudia Toledo 6-3, 6-2, Malini Wijesinghe (Brad) led Harri Proudfoot 7-6, 5-1, unfinished, Natalia Barbery (Brad) led Daisy Phillips 3-6, 6-2, 5-2, unfinished, Nina Marjanovic (Brad) led Valentina Caro 7-6, 1-3, unfinished, Nikki Perlwitz (Brad) def. Olivia Fain 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles -- Barbery/Maletin (Brad) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-3, Lojpur/Perlwitz (Brad) def. Caro/Proudfoot 7-6, Phillips/Fain (UNI) def. Wijesinghe/Lindsay Haight 6-4.

