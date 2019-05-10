tennis clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Division III

Lake Forest 5, Luther 1

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Division III

Augustana (Ill.) 5, Luther 0

Grinnell 5, St. Scholastica 0

Prep girls

Thursday

I.C. WEST 7, CEDAR FALLS 2

Singles -- Krisha Keeran (CF) def. Jessica Moonjely 6-3, 6-4, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Audrey Koch 6-3, 6-3, Caroline Mascardo (ICW) def. Malina Amjadi 6-0, 6-1, Carolina Chandler (ICW) def. Jamie Knox 6-4, 7-5, Vivian Mitchel (ICW) def. Elena Escalada 6-3, 6-1, Natalie Katz (ICW) def. Vipsa Dodiya 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Doubles -- Moonjely/Koch (ICW) def. K. Keeran/M. Keeran 7-6, 7-6, Mascardo/Mitchel (ICW) def. Amjadi/Escalada 6-2, 6-0, Chandler/Katz (ICW) def. Knox/Dodiya 6-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Notes: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls (14-1) suffered its first loss in a matchup of undefeated teams. Iowa City West is second-ranked and the defending state champion.

