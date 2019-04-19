College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Coe 5, Luther 4
Iowa college
Grinnell 7, Wis.-Eau Claire 2
Summaries
COE 5, LUTHER 4
Singles -- Josh Pudlo (Coe) def. Cole Schneider 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, Nate Greiner (Coe) def. Grant Morton 6-3, 7-5, Rami Hemaidan (Coe) def. Nate Parsons 6-3, 7-5, Brian Murman (Luth) def. Nate Ackert 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, Brook Norwood (Luth) def. Bo Wilson 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, Ben Hediger (Coe) def. Jake Smith 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles -- Schneider/Parsons (Luth) def. Pudlo/Greiner 8-6, Ackert/Hemaidan (Coe) def. Murman/Ryan Ortega 8-6, Morton/Norwood (Luth) def. WilsonHediger 8-7.
Records: Luther 13-6, 5-1. Coe 16-8, 4-0.
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Illinois 4, Northern Iowa 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 2
Luther 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 2
Summaries
ILLINOIS 4, N. IOWA 0
Singles -- Asuka Kawai (Ill) led Reghan Lynch 6-0, 4-1, unfinished, Mia Rabinowitz (Ill) def. Claudia Toledo 6-0, 6-1, Sasha Belaya (Ill) led Harri Proudfoot 6-3, 3-2, unfinished, Emilee Duong (Ill) def. Daisy Phillips 6-2, 6-0, Dani Pedraza Novak (Ill) def. Davi Patterson 6-0, 6-2, Maddie Gandawidjaja (Ill) led Olivia Fain 6-3, 3-2, unfinished.
Doubles -- Pedraza/Novak (Ill) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-0, Jaclyn Switkes/Belaya (Ill) led Proudfoot/Valentina Caro 5-4, unfinished, Kawai/Rabinowitz (Ill) def. Phillips/Fain 6-3.
Records: UNI 4-6, Illinois 13-10.
WARTBURG 7, WIS.-OSHKOSH 2
Singles -- Ashley Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Alyssa Leffler 7-5, 5-2, Samantha Koppa (WO) def. Hannah Fox 6-1, 6-2, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Michelle Spicer 6-4, 6-0, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Ashlee Polena 6-2, 6-4, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Taylor Johnson 6-1, 6-2, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Jenna Peterson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles -- Leffler/Spicer (WO) def. A. Rottinghaus/S. Rottinghaus 8-7, 7-2, Fox/Petersen (Wart) def. Koppa/Polena 8-3, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Johnson/Peterson 8-7, 8-6.
Records: Wartburg 17-4, Wis.-Oshkosh 5-10. (Wartburg ties single-season record for wins)
LUTHER 7, WIS.-OSHKOSH 2
Singles -- Devon Bourget (Luth) def. Leffler 6-3, 6-4, Koppa (WO) def. Britta Pressler 7-5, 2-5, retired, Shelby Cook (Luth) def. Spicer 7-5, 6-3, Stephanie Almquist (Luth) def. Polena 6-1, 6-0, Ellie Hemker (Luth) def. Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-4, Kelsey Kruse (Luth) def. Ireland Slattery (WO) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- Leffler/Spicer (WO) def. Cook/Pressler 8-6, Bourget/Kruse (Luth) def. Polena/Koppa 8-1, Almquist/Spencer (Luth) def. Peterson/Johnson 8-6.
Prep boys
Thursday
CEDAR FALLS 9, I.C. HIGH 0
Singles -- Siddhartha Kalala (CF) def. Evan Hansen 6-1, 6-1, Ben Campbell (CF) def. Ethan Snee 6-2, 6-0, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Jack Motto 6-1, 6-1, Neel Shah (CF) def. Sean Phillips 6-1, 6-3, Cedric Hassman (CF) def. Anshul Garda 6-0, 6-0, Vikash Ayyappan (CF) def. Mal Nye 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles -- Kalala/Ayyappan (CF) def. Hansen/Motto 6-1, 6-3, Campbell/Chandra (CF) def. Snee/Nye 6-0, 6-0, Shah/Hassman (CF) def. Phillips/John Nicknish 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.