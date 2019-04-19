tennis clip art

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Coe 5, Luther 4

Iowa college

Grinnell 7, Wis.-Eau Claire 2

Summaries

COE 5, LUTHER 4

Singles -- Josh Pudlo (Coe) def. Cole Schneider 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, Nate Greiner (Coe) def. Grant Morton 6-3, 7-5, Rami Hemaidan (Coe) def. Nate Parsons 6-3, 7-5, Brian Murman (Luth) def. Nate Ackert 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, Brook Norwood (Luth) def. Bo Wilson 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, Ben Hediger (Coe) def. Jake Smith 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles -- Schneider/Parsons (Luth) def. Pudlo/Greiner 8-6, Ackert/Hemaidan (Coe) def. Murman/Ryan Ortega 8-6, Morton/Norwood (Luth) def. WilsonHediger 8-7.

Records: Luther 13-6, 5-1. Coe 16-8, 4-0.

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Illinois 4, Northern Iowa 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 2

Luther 7, Wis.-Oshkosh 2

Summaries

ILLINOIS 4, N. IOWA 0

Singles -- Asuka Kawai (Ill) led Reghan Lynch 6-0, 4-1, unfinished, Mia Rabinowitz (Ill) def. Claudia Toledo 6-0, 6-1, Sasha Belaya (Ill) led Harri Proudfoot 6-3, 3-2, unfinished, Emilee Duong (Ill) def. Daisy Phillips 6-2, 6-0, Dani Pedraza Novak (Ill) def. Davi Patterson 6-0, 6-2, Maddie Gandawidjaja (Ill) led Olivia Fain 6-3, 3-2, unfinished.

Doubles -- Pedraza/Novak (Ill) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-0, Jaclyn Switkes/Belaya (Ill) led Proudfoot/Valentina Caro 5-4, unfinished, Kawai/Rabinowitz (Ill) def. Phillips/Fain 6-3.

Records: UNI 4-6, Illinois 13-10.

WARTBURG 7, WIS.-OSHKOSH 2

Singles -- Ashley Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Alyssa Leffler 7-5, 5-2, Samantha Koppa (WO) def. Hannah Fox 6-1, 6-2, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Michelle Spicer 6-4, 6-0, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Ashlee Polena 6-2, 6-4, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Taylor Johnson 6-1, 6-2, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Jenna Peterson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles -- Leffler/Spicer (WO) def. A. Rottinghaus/S. Rottinghaus 8-7, 7-2, Fox/Petersen (Wart) def. Koppa/Polena 8-3, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Johnson/Peterson 8-7, 8-6.

Records: Wartburg 17-4, Wis.-Oshkosh 5-10. (Wartburg ties single-season record for wins)

LUTHER 7, WIS.-OSHKOSH 2

Singles -- Devon Bourget (Luth) def. Leffler 6-3, 6-4, Koppa (WO) def. Britta Pressler 7-5, 2-5, retired, Shelby Cook (Luth) def. Spicer 7-5, 6-3, Stephanie Almquist (Luth) def. Polena 6-1, 6-0, Ellie Hemker (Luth) def. Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-4, Kelsey Kruse (Luth) def. Ireland Slattery (WO) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles -- Leffler/Spicer (WO) def. Cook/Pressler 8-6, Bourget/Kruse (Luth) def. Polena/Koppa 8-1, Almquist/Spencer (Luth) def. Peterson/Johnson 8-6.

Prep boys

Thursday

CEDAR FALLS 9, I.C. HIGH 0

Singles -- Siddhartha Kalala (CF) def. Evan Hansen 6-1, 6-1, Ben Campbell (CF) def. Ethan Snee 6-2, 6-0, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Jack Motto 6-1, 6-1, Neel Shah (CF) def. Sean Phillips 6-1, 6-3, Cedric Hassman (CF) def. Anshul Garda 6-0, 6-0, Vikash Ayyappan (CF) def. Mal Nye 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles -- Kalala/Ayyappan (CF) def. Hansen/Motto 6-1, 6-3, Campbell/Chandra (CF) def. Snee/Nye 6-0, 6-0, Shah/Hassman (CF) def. Phillips/John Nicknish 6-0, 6-0.

