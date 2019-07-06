International
USA Cup
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Japan 10, USA U-19 0
Chinese Taipei 5, Philippines 1
Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 16, Peru 0
Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 10, China 1
Mexico 9, China 0
Japan 3, USA 2
Puerto Rico 2, Mexico 1
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Davenport West 8, Waterloo East 4
Oskaloosa 10, Waterloo East 0
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4, Alburnett 0-2
Davenport Assumption 10, Linn-Mar 0
Davenport West 8, Waterloo East 4
Oskaloosa 10, Waterloo East 0
Dubuque Hempstead 14-14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1
Western Dubuque 5, Dyersville Beckman 4
Area
BCLUW (Conrad) 3, North Butler 0
Charles City 9, Oskaloosa 5
Jesup 9, North Fayette Valley 8
North Scott 6, Charles City 5
State
ACGC 14, West Harrison 4
ADM 3, Urbandale 0
ADM 8, Gilbert 2
Albia 4, Solon 3
Anamosa 12, Northeast 5
Ankeny Centennial 6, Winterset 0
Atlantic 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Benton 9, Mount Pleasant 8
Bettendorf 14, Benton 6
Bishop Garrigan 5, Forest City 3
CAM 15, Glidden-Ralston 3
Cardinal 10, Pekin 6
Carlisle 12, Pleasantville 4
Carroll 4, Glenwood 1
Central Decatur 10, East Union 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, North Polk 1
Davis County 7, Twin Cedars 3
Eagle Grove 9, South Central Calhoun 2
Emmetsburg 12, East Sac County 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 4, Ruthven-Ayrshire 2
Fort Dodge 10-9, Sioux City North 1-1
Glidden-Ralston 8, CAM 7
Humboldt 1, Webster City 0, 8 innings
Indianola 12, Gilbert 0
Indianola 5, Ankeny Centennial 1
LeMars 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Mount Ayr 10, Nodaway Valley 1
Mount Pleasant 8, Davenport North 1
Murray 6, Chariton 5
Muscatine 5, Newton 1
Muscatine 7, Valley 6
New London 5, BGM, Brooklyn 0
North Mahaska 3, Wayne 1, 8 innings
North Polk 11, Norwalk 6
Northeast 13, Anamosa 3
Northwood-Kensett 7, Riceville 4
Ogden 7, Grand View Christian 3
Ottumwa 11, Fairfield 4
Ottumwa 4, Centerville 1
Panorama 6, Exira-EHK 5
Perry 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Pleasant Valley 3, West Liberty 2
Southeast Polk 11, Solon 5
Southeast Polk 4, Albia 3
Southeast Warren 13, Martensdale-St Marys 12
Storm Lake 4, Sioux Center 3
Valley 6, Bettendorf 4
Washington 7, Mid-Prairie 4
Waukee 6, North Scott 0
Waukee 6, Pleasant Valley 4
West Burlington 10, Twin Cedars 0
West Burlington 7, Davis County 2
West Delaware 10-15, Maquoketa 0-5
West Liberty 2, Davenport West 1
West Lyon 6, Westwood 2
West Monona 10, Missouri Valley 0
Williamsburg 4, North Linn 2
Winterset 9, Southeast Valley 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.