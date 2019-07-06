clip art softball

International

USA Cup

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Japan 10, USA U-19 0

Chinese Taipei 5, Philippines 1

Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 16, Peru 0

Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 10, China 1

Mexico 9, China 0

Japan 3, USA 2

Puerto Rico 2, Mexico 1

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Davenport West 8, Waterloo East 4

Oskaloosa 10, Waterloo East 0

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4, Alburnett 0-2

Davenport Assumption 10, Linn-Mar 0

Dubuque Hempstead 14-14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1

Western Dubuque 5, Dyersville Beckman 4

Area

BCLUW (Conrad) 3, North Butler 0

Charles City 9, Oskaloosa 5

Jesup 9, North Fayette Valley 8

North Scott 6, Charles City 5

State

ACGC 14, West Harrison 4

ADM 3, Urbandale 0

ADM 8, Gilbert 2

Albia 4, Solon 3

Anamosa 12, Northeast 5

Ankeny Centennial 6, Winterset 0

Atlantic 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Benton 9, Mount Pleasant 8

Bettendorf 14, Benton 6

Bishop Garrigan 5, Forest City 3

CAM 15, Glidden-Ralston 3

Cardinal 10, Pekin 6

Carlisle 12, Pleasantville 4

Carroll 4, Glenwood 1

Central Decatur 10, East Union 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, North Polk 1

Davis County 7, Twin Cedars 3

Eagle Grove 9, South Central Calhoun 2

Emmetsburg 12, East Sac County 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 4, Ruthven-Ayrshire 2

Fort Dodge 10-9, Sioux City North 1-1

Glidden-Ralston 8, CAM 7

Humboldt 1, Webster City 0, 8 innings

Indianola 12, Gilbert 0

Indianola 5, Ankeny Centennial 1

LeMars 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Mount Ayr 10, Nodaway Valley 1

Mount Pleasant 8, Davenport North 1

Murray 6, Chariton 5

Muscatine 5, Newton 1

Muscatine 7, Valley 6

New London 5, BGM, Brooklyn 0

North Mahaska 3, Wayne 1, 8 innings

North Polk 11, Norwalk 6

Northeast 13, Anamosa 3

Northwood-Kensett 7, Riceville 4

Ogden 7, Grand View Christian 3

Ottumwa 11, Fairfield 4

Ottumwa 4, Centerville 1

Panorama 6, Exira-EHK 5

Perry 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Pleasant Valley 3, West Liberty 2

Southeast Polk 11, Solon 5

Southeast Polk 4, Albia 3

Southeast Warren 13, Martensdale-St Marys 12

Storm Lake 4, Sioux Center 3

Valley 6, Bettendorf 4

Washington 7, Mid-Prairie 4

Waukee 6, North Scott 0

Waukee 6, Pleasant Valley 4

West Burlington 10, Twin Cedars 0

West Burlington 7, Davis County 2

West Delaware 10-15, Maquoketa 0-5

West Liberty 2, Davenport West 1

West Lyon 6, Westwood 2

West Monona 10, Missouri Valley 0

Williamsburg 4, North Linn 2

Winterset 9, Southeast Valley 1

