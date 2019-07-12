clip art softball

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

1A regional semifinals

Region 1

LeMars Gehlen 9, Akron-Westfield 5

Westwood 15, South O'Brien 14

Region 2

Newell-Fonda 8, Exira-EHK 1

Ridge View 10, Ar-We-Va 0

Region 3

Collins-Maxwell 10, Murray 2

Grand View Christian 11, Lenox 7

Region 4

Wayne 4, BCLUW (Conrad) 2

Melcher-Dallas 7, Twin Cedars 2

Region 5

Lynnville-Sully 10, BGM 7

North Mahaska 6, Sigourney 1

Region 6

Lisbon 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0

Belle Plaine 4, Central City 2

Region 7

Clarksville 4, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 0

Starmont (Arlington) 5, Edgewood-Colesburg 4

Region 8

AGWSR (Ackley) 4, Mason City Newman 0

Algona Garrigan 5, North Butler 1

2A regional semifinals

Region 1

Jesup 1, South Hamilton 0

East Marshall 3, Colfax-Mingo 2

Region 2

Ogden  3, Pella Christian 1

Earlham 3, Van Meter 0

Region 3

West Monona 14, AHSTW 5

Mount Ayr 4, Underwood 1

Region 4

Alta-Aurelia 10, Woodbury Central 3

West Sioux 4, West Lyon 3

Region 5

Central Springs 10, North Union 0

East Sac County 7, South Central Calhoun 4

Region 6

Durant 9, Alburnett 0

Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast Goose Lake 6

Region 7

North Linn (Troy Mills) 14, Hudson 1

St. Ansgar 10, Osage 0

Region 8

Wapello 9, West Branch 0

Pekin 4, Van Buren 3

3A regional semifinals

Region 1

Davenport Assumption 12, Monticello 0

West Burlington 4, Camanche 0

Region 2

Algona 4, Humboldt 2

Spirit Lake 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2

Region 3

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4

Region 4

Waterloo Columbus 3, Clear Lake 0

New Hampton 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

Region 5

Solon 5, Benton Community (Van Horne) 0

Mount Vernon 3, West Marshall 2

Region 6

West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1

Anamosa 3, Crestwood (Cresco) 0

Region 7

Treynor 8, Sioux Center 0

Southeast Valley 4, Carroll Kuemper 3

Region 8

Albia 5, Clarke 2

North Polk 10, Shenandoah 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments