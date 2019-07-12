Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
1A regional semifinals
Region 1
LeMars Gehlen 9, Akron-Westfield 5
Westwood 15, South O'Brien 14
Region 2
Newell-Fonda 8, Exira-EHK 1
Ridge View 10, Ar-We-Va 0
Region 3
Collins-Maxwell 10, Murray 2
Grand View Christian 11, Lenox 7
Region 4
Wayne 4, BCLUW (Conrad) 2
Melcher-Dallas 7, Twin Cedars 2
Region 5
Lynnville-Sully 10, BGM 7
North Mahaska 6, Sigourney 1
Region 6
Lisbon 10, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0
Belle Plaine 4, Central City 2
Region 7
Clarksville 4, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 0
Starmont (Arlington) 5, Edgewood-Colesburg 4
Region 8
AGWSR (Ackley) 4, Mason City Newman 0
Algona Garrigan 5, North Butler 1
2A regional semifinals
Region 1
Jesup 1, South Hamilton 0
East Marshall 3, Colfax-Mingo 2
Region 2
Ogden 3, Pella Christian 1
Earlham 3, Van Meter 0
Region 3
West Monona 14, AHSTW 5
Mount Ayr 4, Underwood 1
Region 4
Alta-Aurelia 10, Woodbury Central 3
West Sioux 4, West Lyon 3
Region 5
Central Springs 10, North Union 0
East Sac County 7, South Central Calhoun 4
Region 6
Durant 9, Alburnett 0
Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast Goose Lake 6
Region 7
North Linn (Troy Mills) 14, Hudson 1
St. Ansgar 10, Osage 0
Region 8
Wapello 9, West Branch 0
Pekin 4, Van Buren 3
3A regional semifinals
Region 1
Davenport Assumption 12, Monticello 0
West Burlington 4, Camanche 0
Region 2
Algona 4, Humboldt 2
Spirit Lake 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Region 3
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Region 4
Waterloo Columbus 3, Clear Lake 0
New Hampton 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 4
Region 5
Solon 5, Benton Community (Van Horne) 0
Mount Vernon 3, West Marshall 2
Region 6
West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1
Anamosa 3, Crestwood (Cresco) 0
Region 7
Treynor 8, Sioux Center 0
Southeast Valley 4, Carroll Kuemper 3
Region 8
Albia 5, Clarke 2
North Polk 10, Shenandoah 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.