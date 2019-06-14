Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Ankeny 9, Waterloo Columbus 8
Waterloo Columbus 10, Harlan 0
Cedar Falls at AGWSR, ppd.
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, West Des Moines Dowling 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Sioux City Heelan 1
Cascade 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Independence 4, Dubuque Wahlert 2
Iowa City High 9, Wilton 8, 8 innings
Linn-Mar 8, Crestwood 6, 8 innings
Dubuque Wahlert 11, North Fayette Valley 1
West Delaware 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Williamsburg 5, Linn-Mar 3
Area
Algona 10, Iowa Falls-Alden 1
Clarksville 13-6, Dunkerton 0-0
Grundy Center 4, South Hardin 1
Janesville 2, Riceville 1
North Butler 6, North Union 2
North Linn 12, North Fayette Valley 0
Starmont (Arlington) 6, Cascade 5, 9 innings
Sumner-Fredericksburg 20-4, Denver 10-3
West Delaware 10, Starmont (Arlington) 0
State
ADM 15, Benton 3
ADM 2, Solon 0
Ankeny 10, Sioux City East 7
Ballard 6, Newell-Fonda 5
BCLUW 11, Perry 4
BCLUW 2, Mount Vernon 0
Beckman Catholic 8, Edgewood-Colesburg 1
Bedford 4, East Union 3
Bettendorf 12, Wilton 0
Bettendorf 7, Regina Catholic 6
BGM 13, Tri-County 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12, Unity Christian 2
Central Decatur 13, Southwest Valley 2
Central Lee 13, Iowa Mennonite School 1
Central Springs 9, Atlantic 2
Clear Creek-Amana 7, Central Springs 1
Colfax-Mingo 1, Belle Plaine 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 11, Urbandale 1
Des Moines Roosevelt 11-8, Marshalltown 6-7
Dowling Catholic 10, Winterset 7
East Marshall 13, South Tama 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 4, Monticello 0
Exira-EHK 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Gehlen Catholic 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Gilbert 11, Greene County 6
Humboldt 5, Southeast Valley 1
Indianola 3-9, Oskaloosa 0-0
Kingsley-Pierson 14, River Valley 4
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Danville 3
MMCRU 2, Hinton 1, 8 innings
Mount Pleasant 11, Davis County 5
Newell-Fonda 11, GTRA 2
Newman Catholic 12, West Hancock 0
North Mahaska 12, Keota 0
North Polk 13, Solon 5
North Polk 8, Benton 3
Northwood-Kensett 4, West Fork 3, 8 innings
OABCIG 10, Lawton-Bronson 0
Ogden 6, West Central Valley 0
Okoboji 4, George-Little Rock 1
Ottumwa 13, Mount Pleasant 3
Ottumwa 14, Davis County 0
Rockford 11, Forest City 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
South Central Calhoun 12, East Sac County 2
Spirit Lake 6, Spencer 2
Storm Lake 11, Cherokee 4
Twin Cedars 11, Orient-Macksburg 0
Valley 6, Urbandale 0
Waukee 6, Regina Catholic 5
Waukee 8, Des Moines East 2
West Burlington 6, Pekin 3
West Harrison 13, CAM 6
West Lyon 4, Sheldon 3
West Sioux 7, Sioux Center 1
Western Christian 3, Estherville Lincoln Central 2
Westwood 12-8, Woodbury Central 5-4
Williamsburg 13, Maquoketa Valley 1
Winterset 8, Bishop Heelan 2
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 8-0, 2. Lisbon 12-3, 3. Clarksville 12-0, 4. Newell-Fonda 17-3, 5. BCLUW 13-6, 6. AGWSR 11-3, 7. Janesville 6-3, 8. Akron-Westfield 9-7, 9. Lynnville-Sully 15-4, 10. Westwood 11-7, 11. Algona Garrigan 13-3, 12. South O'Brien 12-0, 13. Central City 13-8, 14. Ridge View 11-5, 15. Sigourney 11-6.
Class 2A -- 1. North Linn 19-3, 2. Durant 14-5, 3. Pleasantville 13-3, 4. Jesup 13-4, 5. Iowa City Regina 7-9, 6. West Monona 14-3, 7. Wilton 9-8, 8. Central Springs 15-4, 9. Alta-Aurelia 10-3, 10. East Marshall 13-3, 11. West Sioux 13-3, 12. Dyersville Beckman 10-7, 13. Emmetsburg 13-4, 14. West Lyon 10-5, 15. Mount Ayr 8-1.
Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 20-1, 2. Humboldt 14-1, 3. Louisa-Muscatine 16-1, 4. Waterloo Columbus 13-2, 5. Solon 12-4, 6. West Liberty 11-1, 7. Treynor 10-1, 8. Albia 13-3, 9. Mount Vernon 13-3, 10. Atlantic 15-1, 11. Camanche 20-1, 12. Anamosa 16-2, 13. New Hampton 14-4, 14. Crestwood 12-6, 15. Spirit Lake 14-4.
Class 4A -- 1. ADM 14-1, 2. Carlisle 16-1, 3. Charles City 17-0, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-6, 5. Independence 16-7, 6. North Scott 12-5, 7. West Delaware 14-6, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-2, 9. Ballard 14-5, 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6, 11. Norwalk 9-4, 12. Central DeWitt 15-4, 13. Oskaloosa 9-5, 14. Harlan 13-3, 15. Mount Pleasant 10-4.
Class 5A -- 1. Waukee 15-1, 2. West Des Moines Valley 16-2, 3. Fort Dodge 12-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-1, 5. Iowa City High 12-2, 6. Ottumwa 12-2, 7. Indianola 13-4, 8. Johnston 11-6, 9. Pleasant Valley 13-7, 10. Dubuque Hempstead 13-4, 11. Muscatine 13-4, 12. Southeast Polk 12-5, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-7, 14. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-5, 15. Ankeny Centennial 10-5.
