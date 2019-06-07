Prep
METRO
Center Point-Urbana 15, East 2
East 6, Maquoketa Valley 5
Linn-Mar 11-7, West 1-0
Cedar Falls 8, Gilbert 7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
Dubuque Hempstead 13, North Fayette-Valley 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Central Lee 0
Johnston 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Southeast Polk 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1
AREA
Crestwood 11, West Branch 5
Don Bosco 4, Wapsie Valley 0
Jesup 14, Maquoketa Valley 1
Northwood-Kenseet 6, Rockford 4
Southeast Polk 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 5
Wapsie Valley 8, West Central 5
West Delaware 5, Don Bosco 0
BCLUW 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
West Delaware 12, West Central 0
West Branch 8, South Winneshiek 7
Colo-Nesco 13, Tripoli 0
Central Springs 9, Forest City 0
Nashua-Plainfield 6, Mason City Newman 5
North Butler 3, West Fork 0
North Fayette Valley 7, Monticello 2 (9)
