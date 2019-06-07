clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Center Point-Urbana 15, East 2

East 6, Maquoketa Valley 5

Linn-Mar 11-7, West 1-0

Cedar Falls 8, Gilbert 7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

Dubuque Hempstead 13, North Fayette-Valley 1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Central Lee 0

Johnston 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Southeast Polk 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1

AREA

Crestwood 11, West Branch 5

Don Bosco 4, Wapsie Valley 0

Jesup 14, Maquoketa Valley 1

Northwood-Kenseet 6, Rockford 4

Southeast Polk 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 5

Wapsie Valley 8, West Central 5

West Delaware 5, Don Bosco 0

BCLUW 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2

West Delaware 12, West Central 0

West Branch 8, South Winneshiek 7

Colo-Nesco 13, Tripoli 0

Central Springs 9, Forest City 0

Nashua-Plainfield 6, Mason City Newman 5

North Butler 3, West Fork 0

North Fayette Valley 7, Monticello 2 (9)

