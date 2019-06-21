clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Columbus 3, Denison-Schleswig 1

AREA

Williamsburg 9, West Branch 2

North Linn 17, MFL Mar-Mac 0

Belle Plaine 10, Tri-County 0

Algona Garrigan 12, North Iowa 0

STATE

Emmetsburg 19, Pocahontas 0

Rivery Valley OABCIG 5

Spencer 2, Denison-Schleswig 0

Western Christian 13, Westwood 1

Central Decatur 14, Nodaway Valley 3

East Sac County 13, West Bend-Mallard 1

Hinton 12, Trinity Christian 6

LeMars 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

LeMars 2, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 5

Newell-Fonda 15, West Sioux 3

Newell-Fonda 9, North Union 1

Audubon 11, Tri-Center 2

Burlington 8, Mount Pleasant 5

Winterset 7, Waukee 5

