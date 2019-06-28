Prep
METRO
AGWSR 4, Cedar Falls 0
Clarksville 4, Waterloo Columbus 3
Waterloo Columbus 14, Center Point-Urbana 3
AREA
Clarksville 3, West Marshall 1
Don Bosco 10, Union 0
East Marshall 8, Hudson 1
Hudson 12, Dunkerton 0
Kee 9, Don Bosco 8 (10)
Janesville 9, Colo-Nesco 2
Sumner-Fredricksburg 9, MFL-Mar-Mac 4
Webster City 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
STATE
ADM 10, Chariton 2
Ballard 7, Carroll 1
Ballard 8, Ames 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13, Sioux Center 2
CAM 14, Boyer Valley 4
Carlisle 6, Boone 1
Carroll 11, Madrid 8
Cascade 4, Mid-Prairie 1
Central Springs 3, West Fork 2
Collins-Maxwell 4, Baxter 0
Denison-Schleswig 13-17, St. Albert 1-1
East Marshall 12, Kee 5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7, Colfax-Mingo 3
Emmetsburg 7, Estherville Lincoln Central 1
Exira-EHK 13, Glidden-Ralston 1
Forest City 9, North Union 8
Fort Dodge 5, Dallas Center-Grimes 4
Fort Dodge 9, Regina Catholic 0
Gilbert 3, Nevada 2
Grand View Christian 10, West Central Valley 3
Highland 11, Columbus 0
Hinton 13, Unity Christian 9
Humboldt 7, Algona 0
Indianola 11-13, Grinnell 1-1
LeMars 10, Western Christian 5
Lenox 1, Wayne 0
Marion 4, Benton 1
Missouri Valley 13, Tri-Center 1
MMCRU 8, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Okoboji 2
Mount Ayr 10, Central Decatur 0
Murray 14, Moulton-Udell 0
Mason City Newman 10, Northwood-Kensett 0
Orient-Macksburg 13, Mormon Trail 3
Pella Christian 11, West Marshall 3
Rockford 13, North Iowa 3
South Central Calhoun 14, East Sac County 5
South Hamilton 8, PCM 4
South O'Brien 10, Clay Central-Everly 0
South Tama 6, South Hardin 3
Southeast Warren 4, Nodaway Valley 1
Spirit Lake 8, Storm Lake 6
Twin Cedars 13, Lamoni 1
West Harrison 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
West Liberty 5, Camanche 0
Westwood 13, Sioux City West 0
Winterset 10, Urbandale 0
Woodbine 4, Ar-We-Va 3
Woodbury Central 4, Alta-Aurelia 3
