Prep

METRO

AGWSR 4, Cedar Falls 0

Clarksville 4, Waterloo Columbus 3

Waterloo Columbus 14, Center Point-Urbana 3

AREA

Clarksville 3, West Marshall 1

Don Bosco 10, Union 0

East Marshall 8, Hudson 1

Hudson 12, Dunkerton 0

Kee 9, Don Bosco 8 (10)

Janesville 9, Colo-Nesco 2

Sumner-Fredricksburg 9, MFL-Mar-Mac 4

Webster City 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

STATE

ADM 10, Chariton 2

Ballard 7, Carroll 1

Ballard 8, Ames 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13, Sioux Center 2

CAM 14, Boyer Valley 4

Carlisle 6, Boone 1

Carroll 11, Madrid 8

Cascade 4, Mid-Prairie 1

Central Springs 3, West Fork 2

Collins-Maxwell 4, Baxter 0

Denison-Schleswig 13-17, St. Albert 1-1

East Marshall 12, Kee 5

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7, Colfax-Mingo 3

Emmetsburg 7, Estherville Lincoln Central 1

Exira-EHK 13, Glidden-Ralston 1

Forest City 9, North Union 8

Fort Dodge 5, Dallas Center-Grimes 4

Fort Dodge 9, Regina Catholic 0

Gilbert 3, Nevada 2

Grand View Christian 10, West Central Valley 3

Highland 11, Columbus 0

Hinton 13, Unity Christian 9

Humboldt 7, Algona 0

Indianola 11-13, Grinnell 1-1

LeMars 10, Western Christian 5

Lenox 1, Wayne 0

Marion 4, Benton 1

Missouri Valley 13, Tri-Center 1

MMCRU 8, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Okoboji 2

Mount Ayr 10, Central Decatur 0

Murray 14, Moulton-Udell 0

Mason City Newman 10, Northwood-Kensett 0

Orient-Macksburg 13, Mormon Trail 3

Pella Christian 11, West Marshall 3

Rockford 13, North Iowa 3

South Central Calhoun 14, East Sac County 5

South Hamilton 8, PCM 4

South O'Brien 10, Clay Central-Everly 0

South Tama 6, South Hardin 3

Southeast Warren 4, Nodaway Valley 1

Spirit Lake 8, Storm Lake 6

Twin Cedars 13, Lamoni 1

West Harrison 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

West Liberty 5, Camanche 0

Westwood 13, Sioux City West 0

Winterset 10, Urbandale 0

Woodbine 4, Ar-We-Va 3

Woodbury Central 4, Alta-Aurelia 3

