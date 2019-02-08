Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art softball

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 4, UNC Greensboro 2

Florida St. 1, Iowa St. 0

Big Ten

Iowa 5, Bucknell 3

LSU 9, Iowa 0, 6 innings

Missouri Valley

Stephen F. Austin 6, Valparaiso 2

Stanford 12, Bradley 5

Western Kentucky 8, Missouri St. 0

North Carolina St. 10, Illinois St. 9

Florida St. 15, Illinois St. 0

Missoiuri St. 4, South Alabama 0

DePaul 3, Evansville 1

Purdue-Ft. Wayne 3, Evansville 1

Middle Tennessee St. 4, Valparaiso 1

Nicholls St. 9, Southern Illinois 0

SE Louisiana 4, Southern Illinois 3

Bradley 5, Seattle 4

Loyola 1, Mo.-Kansas City 0

Loyola 3, Detroit Mercy 1

UNI-Dome Classic

Southeast Missouri St. 5, Northern Iowa 1

Northern Iowa 5, Toledo 0

Drake 7, Toledo 0

SE Missouri St. 7, South Dakota St. 3

South Dakota St. 6, St. Louis 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments