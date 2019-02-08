College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 4, UNC Greensboro 2
Florida St. 1, Iowa St. 0
Big Ten
Iowa 5, Bucknell 3
LSU 9, Iowa 0, 6 innings
Missouri Valley
Stephen F. Austin 6, Valparaiso 2
Stanford 12, Bradley 5
Western Kentucky 8, Missouri St. 0
North Carolina St. 10, Illinois St. 9
Florida St. 15, Illinois St. 0
Missoiuri St. 4, South Alabama 0
DePaul 3, Evansville 1
Purdue-Ft. Wayne 3, Evansville 1
Middle Tennessee St. 4, Valparaiso 1
Nicholls St. 9, Southern Illinois 0
SE Louisiana 4, Southern Illinois 3
Bradley 5, Seattle 4
Loyola 1, Mo.-Kansas City 0
Loyola 3, Detroit Mercy 1
UNI-Dome Classic
Southeast Missouri St. 5, Northern Iowa 1
Northern Iowa 5, Toledo 0
Drake 7, Toledo 0
SE Missouri St. 7, South Dakota St. 3
South Dakota St. 6, St. Louis 0
