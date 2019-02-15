College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Villanova 4, Iowa 2
Iowa 2, Kansas 1
Big 12
Iowa St. vs. Colorado St., ccd.
Iowa St. vs. Stanford, ccd.
Missouri Valley
Coll. of Charleston 4, Northern Iowa 0
Northern Iowa 6, Jacksonville 2
Loyola 10, Oakland 0
Texas Tech 1, Drake 0
Furman 11, Drake 3
Bradley 7, Montana 6
Southern Illinois 6, Northern Colorado 0
Central Michigan 4, Illinois St. 3
Loyola 14, Gardner-Webb 0
Indiana St. 4, Dayton 3
Missouri St. 4, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 1
Florida 2, Illinois St. 1
Evansville 3-5 Southern U. 1-4
Chattanooga 6, Indiana St. 5
Missouri St. 5, Southeastern La. 3
Bradley 4, New Mexico St. 3
Northern Sun
Northern St. 8, Jamestown 6
Northern St. 14, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Linescores
VILLANOVA 4, IOWA 2
Iowa;000;020;0 -- 2;2;1
Villanova;002;020;x -- 4;7;2
Mayhew, Doocy (5) and Lien. Rauch and Henry. WP -- Rauch (1-0). LP -- Mayhew (0-3). 2B -- Giampolo (Vill). 3B -- Rauch (Vill). HR -- Rauch (Vill).
Records: Iowa 1-4, Villanova 1-0.
IOWA 2, KANSAS 1
Kansas;000;000;1 -- 1;9;0
Iowa;100;001;x -- 2;5;0
Pruett, Mills (6) and Gayre. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (2-1). LP -- Pruett (1-2). 2B -- Monaghan (Kan).
Records: Iowa 2-4, Kansas 1-6.
