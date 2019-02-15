Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Villanova 4, Iowa 2

Iowa 2, Kansas 1

Big 12

Iowa St. vs. Colorado St., ccd.

Iowa St. vs. Stanford, ccd.

Missouri Valley

Coll. of Charleston 4, Northern Iowa 0

Northern Iowa 6, Jacksonville 2

Loyola 10, Oakland 0

Texas Tech 1, Drake 0

Furman 11, Drake 3

Bradley 7, Montana 6

Southern Illinois 6, Northern Colorado 0

Central Michigan 4, Illinois St. 3

Loyola 14, Gardner-Webb 0

Indiana St. 4, Dayton 3

Missouri St. 4, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 1

Florida 2, Illinois St. 1

Evansville 3-5 Southern U. 1-4

Chattanooga 6, Indiana St. 5

Missouri St. 5, Southeastern La. 3

Bradley 4, New Mexico St. 3

Northern Sun

Northern St. 8, Jamestown 6

Northern St. 14, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Linescores

VILLANOVA 4, IOWA 2

Iowa;000;020;0 -- 2;2;1

Villanova;002;020;x -- 4;7;2

Mayhew, Doocy (5) and Lien. Rauch and Henry. WP -- Rauch (1-0). LP -- Mayhew (0-3). 2B -- Giampolo (Vill). 3B -- Rauch (Vill). HR -- Rauch (Vill).

Records: Iowa 1-4, Villanova 1-0.

IOWA 2, KANSAS 1

Kansas;000;000;1 -- 1;9;0

Iowa;100;001;x -- 2;5;0

Pruett, Mills (6) and Gayre. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (2-1). LP -- Pruett (1-2). 2B -- Monaghan (Kan).

Records: Iowa 2-4, Kansas 1-6.

