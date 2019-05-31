College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Oklahoma St. vs. Oklahoma, late
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Dubuque Hempstead 13-23, Waterloo West 0-2
Wapsie Valley at Columbus (DH), ppd., to July 3
Mississippi Valley
Iowa City West 3, Marion 2, 8 innings
Washington 4, Iowa City West 2
Durant 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Area
Charles City 12 Kee (Lansing) 0
Charles City 21, Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 0
Don Bosco 3, Kee (Lansing) 2
Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
North Fayette Valley 3, Riverside 1
North Linn 13-5, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 1-0
Starmont 4, Edgewood-Colesburg 3
Sumner-Fredericksburg 5, North Fayette Valley 2
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Collins-Maxwell 2-0, 2. Lisbon 4-0, 3. Clarksville 4-0, 4. Newell-Fonda 5-2, 5. AGWSR (Ackley) 3-0, 6. Akron-Westfield 3-2, 7. Westwood 4-2, 8. Sigourney 4-1, 9. Janesville 4-2, 10. Central City 4-4, 11. Mason City Newman 2-1, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1-2, 13. BCLUW (Conrad) 3-2, 14. Lynnville-Sully 4-1, 15. West Fork (Sheffield) 3-0.
Class 2A -- 1. Durant 3-0, 2. North Linn 8-1, 3. Iowa City Regina 1-1, 4. West Monona 6-0, 5. Wilton 3-3, 6. Jesup 5-1, 7. West Sioux 5-0, 8. Central Springs 2-2, 9. Alta-Aurelia 2-1, 10. Emmetsburg 3-0, 11. St. Ansgar 1-1, 12. Interstate 35 3-1, 13. Dyersville Beckman 2-1, 14. Pleasantville 3-1, 15. Est Marshall 3-3.
Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 3-0, 2. Humboldt 4-0, 3. Waterloo Columbus 4-0, 4. Solon 4-0, 5. Treynor 4-0, 6. Louisa-Muscatine 5-0, 7. Albia 4-2, 8. Atlantic 3-0, 9. West Liberty 3-0, 10. Mount Vernon 3-0, 11. Camanche 4-0, 12. Centerville 2-0, 13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4-2, 14. Roland-Story 2-1, 15. Des Moines Christian 3-2.
Class 4A -- 1. ADM 4-0, 2. Carlisle 4-0, 3. Independence 2-2, 4. Charles City 5-0, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 1-1, 6. Denison-Schleswig 4-0, 7. Oskaloosa 2-1, 8. Marion 6-1, 9. Burlington 2-0, 10. Boone 5-0, 11. Winterset 2-1, 12. North Scott 3-0, 13. West Delaware 3-2, 14. Glenwood 2-0, 15. Pella 3-0.
Class 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 3-0, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0, 3. Fort Dodge 5-0, 4. Iowa City High 4-0, 5. Waukee 2-0, 6. Pleasant Valley 1-1 7. Des Moines Hoover 0-0, 8. Ottumwa 2-0, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1, 10. Johnston 1-2, 11. Indianola 3-1, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0, 13. Des Moines East 0-1, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 2-2, 15. Muscatine 0-1.
