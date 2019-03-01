College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 6, Western Michigan 1
Iowa 8, Binghamton 5
Big 12
Northern Colorado 7, Iowa St. 6
Iowa St. 7, Utah 4
Missouri Valley
Illinois 10, Northern Iowa 9, 8 innings
Northern Iowa 10, Tulsa 4
Illinois St,. 8, Stephen F. Austin 0
Western Kentucky 8, Evansville 0
Bradley 12, Purdue 3
Louisville 7, Indiana St. 1
Minnesota 2, Drake 0
USC Upstate 3, Illinois St. 0
Bradley 12, South Alabama 4
Loyola 4, Tenn.-Martin 3
Missouri St. 13, Coppin St. 0
Murray St. 5, Southern Illinois 3
IUPUI 8, Indiana St. 3
Arizona 9, Drake 4
Loyola 12, Mississippi Valley St. 0
Valparaiso 11, Wagner 0, 3 innings, susp.
Northern Sun
U-Mary 7, Kentucky Wesleyan 3
Felician 6, U-Mary 3
Northern St. 7, Wheeling Jesuit 4
Minn. St.-Moorhead 6, College of St. Rose 1
Minn. St.-Moorhead 8, Felician 3
College of St. Rose 6, Northern St. 4
Linescores
IOWA 6, WEST. MICHIGAN 1
W. Mich.;001;000;0 -- 1;2;2
Iowa;012;003;x -- 6;8;2
Kurth and Carter. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (7-2). LP -- Kurth (0-2). 2B -- Pico (WM), Kilian (Iowa), Lien (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 9-6, Western Michigan 0-6.
IOWA 8, BINGHAMTON 5
Iowa;030;000;5 -- 8;12;3
Binghamton;001;040;0 -- 5;5;2
Riding, Doocy (4) and Lien. Gibson, Howard (7) and. WP -- Doocy (8-2). LP -- Gibson (0-1). 2ZB -- Ketcham (Iowa), DeShields (Iowa), Morgan (Bing). 3B -- Owens (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 10-6, Binghamton 3-3.
N. COLORADO 7, IOWA ST. 6
North. Colo.;700;000;0 -- 7;10;0
Iowa St.;002;100;3 -- 6;11;1
Vidal, Thurston (7) and Brockmann. Hylen, Ksiazek (2), Mortimer (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Vidal (4-8). LP -- Hylen (3-3). 2B -- Young (NC), Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Woolpert (ISU). HR -- Swanson (NC), Williams (ISU), Caudle (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 6-7, Northern Colorado 4-11.
IOWA ST. 7, UTAH 4
Iowa St.;000;160;0 -- 7;10;1
Utah;002;200;0 -- 4;12;3
Sanders, Mortimer (3) and Bosworth. Sandez, Lynch (5), Ladner (6) and Faulk. WP -- Mortimer (1-2). LP -- Sandez (2-4). 2B -- Williams (ISU). 3B -- Nearad (ISU), Caudle (ISU). HR -- Faulk (Utah).
Records: Iowa St. 7-7, Utah 5-11.
