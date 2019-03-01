Try 3 months for $3
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 6, Western Michigan 1

Iowa 8, Binghamton 5

Big 12

Northern Colorado 7, Iowa St. 6

Iowa St. 7, Utah 4

Missouri Valley

Illinois 10, Northern Iowa 9, 8 innings

Northern Iowa 10, Tulsa 4

Illinois St,. 8, Stephen F. Austin 0

Western Kentucky 8, Evansville 0

Bradley 12, Purdue 3

Louisville 7, Indiana St. 1

Minnesota 2, Drake 0

USC Upstate 3, Illinois St. 0

Bradley 12, South Alabama 4

Loyola 4, Tenn.-Martin 3

Missouri St. 13, Coppin St. 0

Murray St. 5, Southern Illinois 3

IUPUI 8, Indiana St. 3

Arizona 9, Drake 4

Loyola 12, Mississippi Valley St. 0

Valparaiso 11, Wagner 0, 3 innings, susp.

Northern Sun

U-Mary 7, Kentucky Wesleyan 3

Felician 6, U-Mary 3

Northern St. 7, Wheeling Jesuit 4

Minn. St.-Moorhead 6, College of St. Rose 1

Minn. St.-Moorhead 8, Felician 3

College of St. Rose 6, Northern St. 4

Linescores

IOWA 6, WEST. MICHIGAN 1

W. Mich.;001;000;0 -- 1;2;2

Iowa;012;003;x -- 6;8;2

Kurth and Carter. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (7-2). LP -- Kurth (0-2). 2B -- Pico (WM), Kilian (Iowa), Lien (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 9-6, Western Michigan 0-6.

IOWA 8, BINGHAMTON 5

Iowa;030;000;5 -- 8;12;3

Binghamton;001;040;0 -- 5;5;2

Riding, Doocy (4) and Lien. Gibson, Howard (7) and. WP -- Doocy (8-2). LP -- Gibson (0-1). 2ZB -- Ketcham (Iowa), DeShields (Iowa), Morgan (Bing). 3B -- Owens (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 10-6, Binghamton 3-3.

N. COLORADO 7, IOWA ST. 6

North. Colo.;700;000;0 -- 7;10;0

Iowa St.;002;100;3 -- 6;11;1

Vidal, Thurston (7) and Brockmann. Hylen, Ksiazek (2), Mortimer (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Vidal (4-8). LP -- Hylen (3-3). 2B -- Young (NC), Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Woolpert (ISU). HR -- Swanson (NC), Williams (ISU), Caudle (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 6-7, Northern Colorado 4-11.

IOWA ST. 7, UTAH 4

Iowa St.;000;160;0 -- 7;10;1

Utah;002;200;0 -- 4;12;3

Sanders, Mortimer (3) and Bosworth. Sandez, Lynch (5), Ladner (6) and Faulk. WP -- Mortimer (1-2). LP -- Sandez (2-4). 2B -- Williams (ISU). 3B -- Nearad (ISU), Caudle (ISU). HR -- Faulk (Utah).

Records: Iowa St. 7-7, Utah 5-11.

