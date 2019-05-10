clip art softball

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12 tournament

Iowa St. 2, Texas 0

Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 2

Oklahoma St. 17, Iowa St. 2

Texas Tech 7, Kansas 3

Oklahoma 8, Texas Tech 0

Oklahoma 5, Kansas 0, susp., 4th inning

Big Ten tournament

Wisconsin 10, Ohio St. 1

Michigan 1, Illinois 0

Northwestern 2, Indiana 0

Minnesota 4, Purdue 3

Mo. Valley tournament

Northern Iowa 2, Southern Illinois 0

Drake 7, Bradley 0

NCAA Div. II tournament

Augustana 4, Winona St. 0

Southern Arkansas 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Missouri Western St. 7, St. Cloud St. 3

Winona St. 5, Missouri Western St. 2

NCAA Div. III tournament

At St. Paul, Minn.

Wartburg 6, Northwestern (Minn.) 4, 9 innings

Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3

St. Thomas 1, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

At Pella

Wis.-La Crosse 7, St. Benedict (Minn.) 4

Lake Forest (Ill.) 10, Central 1

At Whitewater, Wis.

Carthage 3, Coe 1

Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0

Linescores

IOWA ST. 2, TEXAS 0

Iowa St.;000;200;0 -- 2;6;0

Texas;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2

Hylen and Bosworth. Bolinger, O'Leary (4), elish (7) and Iakopo. WP -- Hylen (15-9). LP -- Bolinger (9-4). 2B -- Rhodes (Texas). HR -- Lewis (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 32-22, Texas 41-14.

OKLAHOMA ST. 17, IOWA ST. 2

Oklahoma St.;090;71 -- 17;17;0

Iowa St.;101;00 -- 2;6;1

Clakley, Simunek (4), Sprang (5) and Dominguez, Mackenzie. Sanders, Mortimer (4), Ksiazek (4) and Bosworth. WP -- Clakley (10-4). LP -- Sanders (6-9). 2B -- Richbourg (OSU), Heintzelman (OSU), Alexander (OSU), Tuck (OSU), Stites (ISU). HR -- Bayless (OSU), Show (OSU), Richbourg (OSU), Springfield (OSU), Naomi (OSU), Dominguez 2 (OSU), Williams (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 32-23, Oklahoma St. 39-14.

