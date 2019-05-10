College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12 tournament
Iowa St. 2, Texas 0
Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 2
Oklahoma St. 17, Iowa St. 2
Texas Tech 7, Kansas 3
Oklahoma 8, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma 5, Kansas 0, susp., 4th inning
Big Ten tournament
Wisconsin 10, Ohio St. 1
Michigan 1, Illinois 0
Northwestern 2, Indiana 0
Minnesota 4, Purdue 3
Mo. Valley tournament
Northern Iowa 2, Southern Illinois 0
Drake 7, Bradley 0
NCAA Div. II tournament
Augustana 4, Winona St. 0
Southern Arkansas 3, Minn.-Duluth 1
Missouri Western St. 7, St. Cloud St. 3
Winona St. 5, Missouri Western St. 2
NCAA Div. III tournament
At St. Paul, Minn.
Wartburg 6, Northwestern (Minn.) 4, 9 innings
Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3
St. Thomas 1, Wis.-Eau Claire 0
At Pella
Wis.-La Crosse 7, St. Benedict (Minn.) 4
Lake Forest (Ill.) 10, Central 1
At Whitewater, Wis.
Carthage 3, Coe 1
Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0
Linescores
IOWA ST. 2, TEXAS 0
Iowa St.;000;200;0 -- 2;6;0
Texas;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2
Hylen and Bosworth. Bolinger, O'Leary (4), elish (7) and Iakopo. WP -- Hylen (15-9). LP -- Bolinger (9-4). 2B -- Rhodes (Texas). HR -- Lewis (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 32-22, Texas 41-14.
OKLAHOMA ST. 17, IOWA ST. 2
Oklahoma St.;090;71 -- 17;17;0
Iowa St.;101;00 -- 2;6;1
Clakley, Simunek (4), Sprang (5) and Dominguez, Mackenzie. Sanders, Mortimer (4), Ksiazek (4) and Bosworth. WP -- Clakley (10-4). LP -- Sanders (6-9). 2B -- Richbourg (OSU), Heintzelman (OSU), Alexander (OSU), Tuck (OSU), Stites (ISU). HR -- Bayless (OSU), Show (OSU), Richbourg (OSU), Springfield (OSU), Naomi (OSU), Dominguez 2 (OSU), Williams (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 32-23, Oklahoma St. 39-14.
