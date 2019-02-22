College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 1, Marshall 0
Iowa St. 2, Radford 1, 8 innings
Big Ten
Iowa 3, Ala.-Birmingham 1
Iowa 5, Fordham 3
Missouri Valley
Bucknell 7, Valparaiso 1
Valparaiso 12, Delaware St. 1
Syracuse 5, Illinois St. 3
Florida 7, Illinois St. 0
Drake 5, IUPUI 0
Drake 6, SE Missouri St. 2
Indiana 1, Loyola 0
Loyola 9, Mercer 0
Southern Illinois 1, Creighton 0
Southern Illinois 3, Ohio 0
Missouri St. 4, La.-Monroe 3
Alabama 11, Missouri St. 1
Ohio 5, Evansville 0
St. Louis 6, Evansville 2
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 8, Minn.-Duluth 3
Upper Iowa 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0
U-Mary 11, Minot St. 3
Grand Valley St. 1, Winona St. 0
U-Mary 8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 6
Minot St. 8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0
Wayne St. (Mich.) 4, Winona St. 0
Linescores
IOWA ST. 1, MARSHALL 0
Marshall;000;000;0 -- 0;1;0
Iowa St.;100;000;x -- 1;1;0
Tolbert and Ellis. Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (1-2). LP -- Tolbert (5-3). 3B -- Stites (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 4-5, Marshall 8-4.
IOWA ST. 2, RADFORD 1, 8 inn.
Iowa St.;100;000;01 -- 2;7;0
Radford;010;000;00 -- 1;5;0
Hylen and Bosworth. Huffman, Morris (4) and Rowe. WP -- Hylen (3-2). LP -- Huffman (2-2). 2B -- Ramos (ISU). HR -- Stites (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 5-5, Radford 5-3.
IOWA 3, ALA.-BIRMINGHAM 1
Ala.-Birm.;000;000;1 -- 1;7;2
Iowa;001;020;x -- 3;5;0
Cespedes, Blount (3) and Crawford. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy. LP -- Blount. 2B -- Olszewski (UAB). 3B -- Olszewski (UAB), Bogar (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 4-6, Ala.-Birmingham 5-6.
IOWA 5, FORDHAM 3
Iowa;100;000;4 -- 5;8;5
Fordham;002;100;0 -- 3;6;1
Riding, Mayhew (4) and Lien, Cecil. Aughinbaugh and Michael. WP -- Riding (1-0). LP -- Aughinbaugh (2-5). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa), Trivelpiece (Ford).
Records: Iowa 5-6, Fordham 5-6.
UPPER IA. 8, MINN.-DUL. 3, 8 inn.
Upper Iowa;001;200;05 -- 8;15;0
Minn.-Duluth;000;102;00 -- 3;3;3
Thompson, Drahozal (5), Kisch (7) and Draeger. Pederson, Swint (4) and Bloch. WP -- Kisch (3-1). LP -- Swint (1-4). 2B -- Brennan (UIU), Crogan (UIU). HR -- Draeger (UIU), Thomas (MD), Bren (MD).
Records: Upper Iowa 5-2, Minn.-Duluth 3-6.
UPPER IOWA 1, CONCORDIA-S.P. 0
Concordia-S.P.;000;000;0 -- 0;3;0
Upper Iowa;001;000;x -- 1;4;2
Sullivan, Kaestner (6) and Parsons. Kisch and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (4-1). LP -- Sullivan (1-2). 3B -- Frenette (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 6-2, Concordia-St. Paul 3-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.