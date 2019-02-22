Try 1 month for 99¢
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 1, Marshall 0

Iowa St. 2, Radford 1, 8 innings

Big Ten

Iowa 3, Ala.-Birmingham 1

Iowa 5, Fordham 3

Missouri Valley

Bucknell 7, Valparaiso 1

Valparaiso 12, Delaware St. 1

Syracuse 5, Illinois St. 3

Florida 7, Illinois St. 0

Drake 5, IUPUI 0

Drake 6, SE Missouri St. 2

Indiana 1, Loyola 0

Loyola 9, Mercer 0

Southern Illinois 1, Creighton 0

Southern Illinois 3, Ohio 0

Missouri St. 4, La.-Monroe 3

Alabama 11, Missouri St. 1

Ohio 5, Evansville 0

St. Louis 6, Evansville 2

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 8, Minn.-Duluth 3

Upper Iowa 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0

U-Mary 11, Minot St. 3

Grand Valley St. 1, Winona St. 0

U-Mary 8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 6

Minot St. 8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0

Wayne St. (Mich.) 4, Winona St. 0

Linescores

IOWA ST. 1, MARSHALL 0

Marshall;000;000;0 -- 0;1;0

Iowa St.;100;000;x -- 1;1;0

Tolbert and Ellis. Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (1-2). LP -- Tolbert (5-3). 3B -- Stites (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 4-5, Marshall 8-4.

IOWA ST. 2, RADFORD 1, 8 inn.

Iowa St.;100;000;01 -- 2;7;0

Radford;010;000;00 -- 1;5;0

Hylen and Bosworth. Huffman, Morris (4) and Rowe. WP -- Hylen (3-2). LP -- Huffman (2-2). 2B -- Ramos (ISU). HR -- Stites (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 5-5, Radford 5-3.

IOWA 3, ALA.-BIRMINGHAM 1

Ala.-Birm.;000;000;1 -- 1;7;2

Iowa;001;020;x -- 3;5;0

Cespedes, Blount (3) and Crawford. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy. LP -- Blount. 2B -- Olszewski (UAB). 3B -- Olszewski (UAB), Bogar (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 4-6, Ala.-Birmingham 5-6.

IOWA 5, FORDHAM 3

Iowa;100;000;4 -- 5;8;5

Fordham;002;100;0 -- 3;6;1

Riding, Mayhew (4) and Lien, Cecil. Aughinbaugh and Michael. WP -- Riding (1-0). LP -- Aughinbaugh (2-5). 2B -- Bogar (Iowa), Trivelpiece (Ford).

Records: Iowa 5-6, Fordham 5-6.

UPPER IA. 8, MINN.-DUL. 3, 8 inn.

Upper Iowa;001;200;05 -- 8;15;0

Minn.-Duluth;000;102;00 -- 3;3;3

Thompson, Drahozal (5), Kisch (7) and Draeger. Pederson, Swint (4) and Bloch. WP -- Kisch (3-1). LP -- Swint (1-4). 2B -- Brennan (UIU), Crogan (UIU). HR -- Draeger (UIU), Thomas (MD), Bren (MD).

Records: Upper Iowa 5-2, Minn.-Duluth 3-6.

UPPER IOWA 1, CONCORDIA-S.P. 0

Concordia-S.P.;000;000;0 -- 0;3;0

Upper Iowa;001;000;x -- 1;4;2

Sullivan, Kaestner (6) and Parsons. Kisch and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (4-1). LP -- Sullivan (1-2). 3B -- Frenette (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 6-2, Concordia-St. Paul 3-4.

