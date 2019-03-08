Try 3 months for $3
clip art softball

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 5, Ill.-Chicago 1

Wis.-Green Bay 6, Iowa 4

Big 12

Utah St. 10, Iowa St. 1

Iowa St. 4, Cal Poly 2

Missouri Valley

North Dakota St. 4, Illinois St. 0

Indiana St. 6, IUPUI 3

Drake 3, Grand Canyon 1

Purdue 2, Illinois St. 1

Belmont 7, Indiana St. 2

Northwestern 2, Drake 1

Miami (Ohio) 7, Southern Illinois 5

Northern Sun

Maryville 8-3, Upper Iowa 7-5, 1st game 8 innings

Concordia-St. Paul 5, Alderson Broaddus 1

Minn. St.-Moorhead 5, Univ. of the Sciences 2

Minn. St.-Moorhead 8, Alderson Broaddus 7

Seton Hill (Pa.) 6, Concordia-St. Paul 4

Augustana 11, Gannon 0

U-Mary 4, Urbana 1

Augustana 18, Fairmont St. 0

Gannon 5, U-Mary 2

American Rivers

Wartburg 6, Defiance 3

John Carroll 11, Wartburg 0

Coe 4, Waynesburg 0

Coe 8, Wentworth Inst. of Technology 0

Concordia (Minn.) 8, Simpson 0

Simpson 8, Rhodes 0

Iowa college

Baldwin Wallace 3, Cornell 0

Cornell 30, North Central 0

Linescores

IOWA 5, ILL-CHICAGO 1

Iowa;030;200;0 -- 5;8;0

Ill.-Chicago;010;000;0 -- 1;5;1

Doocy and Lien. Trudeau and Griman. WP -- Doocy (10-3). LP -- Trudeau (3-5). 2B -- Pociejewski (UIC). HR -- McElligott (UIC), Lien (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 12-8, Ill.-Chicago 4-11.

WIS.-GREEN BAY 6, IOWA 4

Wis.-Green Bay;006;000;0 -- 6;7;2

Iowa;000;202;0 -- 4;6;5

Schwebke and Soley. Lehman, Riding (3) and Lien. WP -- Schwebke (3-0). LP -- Lehman (0-1). 2B -- Mayhew (Iowa). HR -- Lien (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 12-9, Wis.-Green Bay 3-3.

UTAH ST. 10, IOWA ST. 1

Utah St.;404;000;2 -- 10;7;1

Iowa St.;001;000;0 -- 1;5;0

Hull and Alvarado. Sanders, Ksiazek (1), Mortimer (3), Guerra (7) and Bosworth, Moses. WP -- Hull (5-4). LP -- Sanders (1-4). 2B -- Plogger (US), Hira (US). 3B -- Williams (ISU). HR -- Trapp (US).

Records: Iowa St. 9-9, Utah St. 7-9.

IOWA ST. 4, CAL POLY 2

Iowa St.;100;210;0 -- 4;10;1

Cal Poly;000;110;0 -- 2;4;1

Hylen and Bosworth. Allman, Casper (4) and Young. WP -- Hylen (5-3). LP -- Allman (1-5). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU). 3B -- Bosworth (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 10-9, Cal Poly 3-15.

MARYVILLE 8-3, UPPER IOWA 7-5

First game

Upper Iowa;210;031;00 -- 7;9;5

Maryville;230;001;11 -- 8;11;3

Drahozal, Wilcox (2) and Kastenschmid. Callans and Kmetz. WP -- Callans (6-2). LP -- Wilcox (2-2). wB -- Brennan (UIU), Pasakarni (Mary), Aaron-Hol (Mary), Kmetz (Mary). HR -- Buffington (UIU), Callans (Mary).

Second game

Upper Iowa;030;020;0 -- 5;6;1

Maryville;011;100;0 -- 3;7;1

Thompson, Kisch (4) and Kastenschmid. Jarvis and Kmetz. WP -- Kisch (4-2). LP -- Jarvis (5-3). 2B -- Buffington (UIU), Crogan (UIU), Tolley (Mary), Callans (Mary).

Records: Upper Iowa 7-5, Maryville 12-5.

WARTBURG 6, DEFIANCE 3

Wartburg;004;110;0 -- 6;10;0

Defiance;000;300;0 -- 3;5;0

Gray, Reicks (7) and Goedken. Biggs, Doll (4), Wehman (6) and Moller. WP -- Gray. LP -- Biggs. Sv -- Reicks. 2B -- Moller (Def). 3B -- Illg (Wart). HR -- Hartman (Def).

Records: Wartburg 8-1, Defiance 5-7.

