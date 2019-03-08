College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 5, Ill.-Chicago 1
Wis.-Green Bay 6, Iowa 4
Big 12
Utah St. 10, Iowa St. 1
Iowa St. 4, Cal Poly 2
Missouri Valley
North Dakota St. 4, Illinois St. 0
Indiana St. 6, IUPUI 3
Drake 3, Grand Canyon 1
Purdue 2, Illinois St. 1
Belmont 7, Indiana St. 2
Northwestern 2, Drake 1
Miami (Ohio) 7, Southern Illinois 5
Northern Sun
Maryville 8-3, Upper Iowa 7-5, 1st game 8 innings
Concordia-St. Paul 5, Alderson Broaddus 1
Minn. St.-Moorhead 5, Univ. of the Sciences 2
Minn. St.-Moorhead 8, Alderson Broaddus 7
Seton Hill (Pa.) 6, Concordia-St. Paul 4
Augustana 11, Gannon 0
U-Mary 4, Urbana 1
Augustana 18, Fairmont St. 0
Gannon 5, U-Mary 2
American Rivers
Wartburg 6, Defiance 3
John Carroll 11, Wartburg 0
Coe 4, Waynesburg 0
Coe 8, Wentworth Inst. of Technology 0
Concordia (Minn.) 8, Simpson 0
Simpson 8, Rhodes 0
Iowa college
Baldwin Wallace 3, Cornell 0
Cornell 30, North Central 0
Linescores
IOWA 5, ILL-CHICAGO 1
Iowa;030;200;0 -- 5;8;0
Ill.-Chicago;010;000;0 -- 1;5;1
Doocy and Lien. Trudeau and Griman. WP -- Doocy (10-3). LP -- Trudeau (3-5). 2B -- Pociejewski (UIC). HR -- McElligott (UIC), Lien (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 12-8, Ill.-Chicago 4-11.
WIS.-GREEN BAY 6, IOWA 4
Wis.-Green Bay;006;000;0 -- 6;7;2
Iowa;000;202;0 -- 4;6;5
Schwebke and Soley. Lehman, Riding (3) and Lien. WP -- Schwebke (3-0). LP -- Lehman (0-1). 2B -- Mayhew (Iowa). HR -- Lien (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 12-9, Wis.-Green Bay 3-3.
UTAH ST. 10, IOWA ST. 1
Utah St.;404;000;2 -- 10;7;1
Iowa St.;001;000;0 -- 1;5;0
Hull and Alvarado. Sanders, Ksiazek (1), Mortimer (3), Guerra (7) and Bosworth, Moses. WP -- Hull (5-4). LP -- Sanders (1-4). 2B -- Plogger (US), Hira (US). 3B -- Williams (ISU). HR -- Trapp (US).
Records: Iowa St. 9-9, Utah St. 7-9.
IOWA ST. 4, CAL POLY 2
Iowa St.;100;210;0 -- 4;10;1
Cal Poly;000;110;0 -- 2;4;1
Hylen and Bosworth. Allman, Casper (4) and Young. WP -- Hylen (5-3). LP -- Allman (1-5). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU). 3B -- Bosworth (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 10-9, Cal Poly 3-15.
MARYVILLE 8-3, UPPER IOWA 7-5
First game
Upper Iowa;210;031;00 -- 7;9;5
Maryville;230;001;11 -- 8;11;3
Drahozal, Wilcox (2) and Kastenschmid. Callans and Kmetz. WP -- Callans (6-2). LP -- Wilcox (2-2). wB -- Brennan (UIU), Pasakarni (Mary), Aaron-Hol (Mary), Kmetz (Mary). HR -- Buffington (UIU), Callans (Mary).
Second game
Upper Iowa;030;020;0 -- 5;6;1
Maryville;011;100;0 -- 3;7;1
Thompson, Kisch (4) and Kastenschmid. Jarvis and Kmetz. WP -- Kisch (4-2). LP -- Jarvis (5-3). 2B -- Buffington (UIU), Crogan (UIU), Tolley (Mary), Callans (Mary).
Records: Upper Iowa 7-5, Maryville 12-5.
WARTBURG 6, DEFIANCE 3
Wartburg;004;110;0 -- 6;10;0
Defiance;000;300;0 -- 3;5;0
Gray, Reicks (7) and Goedken. Biggs, Doll (4), Wehman (6) and Moller. WP -- Gray. LP -- Biggs. Sv -- Reicks. 2B -- Moller (Def). 3B -- Illg (Wart). HR -- Hartman (Def).
Records: Wartburg 8-1, Defiance 5-7.
