College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Purdue 3, Iowa 2

Big 12

Texas 11, Iowa St. 0, 5 innings

Northern Sun

Northeastern St. 6, Upper Iowa 3

Augustana 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0

Augustana 10, Missouri Western 2

Central Missouri 8, St. Cloud St. 4

St. Cloud St. 7, Washburn 3

Minn. St.-Mankato 2, Pittsburg St. 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 2, Emporia St. 1

Central Missouri 2, Sioux Falls 1

Northeastern St. 2, Wayne St. 0

Missouri Southern 9, Northern St. 1

Winona St. 3, NW Missouri St. 3

Winona St. 2, Missouri Southern 0

Pittsburg St. 9, Sioux Falls 4

Washburn 11, Concordia-St. Paul 1

Concordia St.-Paul 6, Emporia St. 5

Iowa college

Grinnell 5, Rowan 5

Grinnell 5, Rutgers-Newark 3

Linescores

PURDUE 3, IOWA 2

Iowa;200;000;0 -- 2;4;1

Purdue;011;000;1 -- 3;10;0

Doocy and Lien. Moody and Krzysko. WP -- Moody 6-4. LP -- Doocy 12-4. 2B -- Wilhoit (Pur). 3B -- Lien (Iowa). HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 14-10, 0-1. Purdue 21-9, 1-0.

TEXAS 11, IOWA ST. 0

Iowa St.;000;00 -- 0;0;3

Texas;030;44 -- 11;7;0

Hylen, Ksiazek (4) and Bosworth. Elish and Iakopo. WP -- Elish (8-4). LP -- Hylen (9-4). HR -- Elish (Texas).

Records: Iowa St. 17-11, 0-1. Texas 27-6, 1-0.

NORTHEASTERN ST. 6, UPPER IA. 3

Upper Iowa;210;000;0 -- 3;11;1

N'eastrn St.;012;201;x -- 6;8;1

Kisch, Wilcox (5) and Draeger. Young and Ibarra. WP -- Young (12-4). LP -- Kisch (5-3. 2B -- Brennan (UIU), Acrey (NS), Harmon (NS).

Records: Upper Iowa 8-7, Northeastern St. 18-12.

