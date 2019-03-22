College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Purdue 3, Iowa 2
Big 12
Texas 11, Iowa St. 0, 5 innings
Northern Sun
Northeastern St. 6, Upper Iowa 3
Augustana 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0
Augustana 10, Missouri Western 2
Central Missouri 8, St. Cloud St. 4
St. Cloud St. 7, Washburn 3
Minn. St.-Mankato 2, Pittsburg St. 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 2, Emporia St. 1
Central Missouri 2, Sioux Falls 1
Northeastern St. 2, Wayne St. 0
Missouri Southern 9, Northern St. 1
Winona St. 3, NW Missouri St. 3
Winona St. 2, Missouri Southern 0
Pittsburg St. 9, Sioux Falls 4
Washburn 11, Concordia-St. Paul 1
Concordia St.-Paul 6, Emporia St. 5
Iowa college
Grinnell 5, Rowan 5
Grinnell 5, Rutgers-Newark 3
Linescores
PURDUE 3, IOWA 2
Iowa;200;000;0 -- 2;4;1
Purdue;011;000;1 -- 3;10;0
Doocy and Lien. Moody and Krzysko. WP -- Moody 6-4. LP -- Doocy 12-4. 2B -- Wilhoit (Pur). 3B -- Lien (Iowa). HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 14-10, 0-1. Purdue 21-9, 1-0.
TEXAS 11, IOWA ST. 0
Iowa St.;000;00 -- 0;0;3
Texas;030;44 -- 11;7;0
Hylen, Ksiazek (4) and Bosworth. Elish and Iakopo. WP -- Elish (8-4). LP -- Hylen (9-4). HR -- Elish (Texas).
Records: Iowa St. 17-11, 0-1. Texas 27-6, 1-0.
NORTHEASTERN ST. 6, UPPER IA. 3
Upper Iowa;210;000;0 -- 3;11;1
N'eastrn St.;012;201;x -- 6;8;1
Kisch, Wilcox (5) and Draeger. Young and Ibarra. WP -- Young (12-4). LP -- Kisch (5-3. 2B -- Brennan (UIU), Acrey (NS), Harmon (NS).
Records: Upper Iowa 8-7, Northeastern St. 18-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.