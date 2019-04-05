clip art softball

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Wisconsin 8, Iowa 0

Missouri Valley

Southern Illinois 6, Evansville 3

Northern Sun

Sioux Falls 3-5, Upper Iowa 2-8

Minn.-Duluth 4-4, Minot St. 3-1

Bemidji St. 9-2, Northern St. 5-3

Minn. St.-Moorhead 7-14, Minn.-Crookston 3-5

Winona St. 9-6, SW Minnesota St. 1-0

Linescores

WISCONSIN 8, IOWA 0

Iowa;000;000 -- 0;3;2

Wisconsin;100;043 -- 8;7;2

Doocy, Riding (6) and Lien. Menz and Johnson. WP -- Menz (12-2). LP -- Doocy (12-8). 2B -- Konwent (Wis), Hedgcock (Wis), Miklesh (Wis).

Records: Iowa 15-16, 1-6. Wisconsin 28-5, 5-2.

SIOUX FALLS 3, UPPER IOWA 2

First game

Sioux Falls;001;020;0 -- 3;4;0

Upper Iowa;000;000;2 -- 2;4;0

Hoshaw and Uitts. Kisch and Draeger. WP -- Hoshaw (6-6). LP  -- Kisch (7-5). 2B -- Swift (SF). HR -- Meyer (SF), Uitts (SF).

Second game

Sioux Falls;000;220;1 -- 5;6;2

Upper Iowa;204;020;x -- 8;11;1

Mathews, VanDerZwaag (3) and Uitts. thompson, Wilcox (5), Drahozal (6) and Draeger. WP -- Thompson (1-4). LP -- Mathews (6-7). 2B -- Hove (SF), Nieveen (SF), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Crogan (UIU), Buffington (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 12-13, 4-6. Sioux Falls 15-16, 5-5.

