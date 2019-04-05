College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Wisconsin 8, Iowa 0
Missouri Valley
Southern Illinois 6, Evansville 3
Northern Sun
Sioux Falls 3-5, Upper Iowa 2-8
Minn.-Duluth 4-4, Minot St. 3-1
Bemidji St. 9-2, Northern St. 5-3
Minn. St.-Moorhead 7-14, Minn.-Crookston 3-5
Winona St. 9-6, SW Minnesota St. 1-0
Linescores
WISCONSIN 8, IOWA 0
Iowa;000;000 -- 0;3;2
Wisconsin;100;043 -- 8;7;2
Doocy, Riding (6) and Lien. Menz and Johnson. WP -- Menz (12-2). LP -- Doocy (12-8). 2B -- Konwent (Wis), Hedgcock (Wis), Miklesh (Wis).
Records: Iowa 15-16, 1-6. Wisconsin 28-5, 5-2.
SIOUX FALLS 3, UPPER IOWA 2
First game
Sioux Falls;001;020;0 -- 3;4;0
Upper Iowa;000;000;2 -- 2;4;0
Hoshaw and Uitts. Kisch and Draeger. WP -- Hoshaw (6-6). LP -- Kisch (7-5). 2B -- Swift (SF). HR -- Meyer (SF), Uitts (SF).
Second game
Sioux Falls;000;220;1 -- 5;6;2
Upper Iowa;204;020;x -- 8;11;1
Mathews, VanDerZwaag (3) and Uitts. thompson, Wilcox (5), Drahozal (6) and Draeger. WP -- Thompson (1-4). LP -- Mathews (6-7). 2B -- Hove (SF), Nieveen (SF), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Crogan (UIU), Buffington (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 12-13, 4-6. Sioux Falls 15-16, 5-5.
