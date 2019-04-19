clip art softball

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 4, Baylor 0

Big Ten

Rutgers 3-1, Iowa 1-0

Missouri Valley

Bradley 9-2, Northern Iowa 1-11

Evansville 3-11, Missouri St. 1-7

Drake 8-3, Illinois St. 0-2

Southern Illinois at Loyola, ccd.

Northern Sun

St. Cloud St. 6-4, Upper Iowa 2-9

Augustana 8-11, Northern St. 0-2

Concordia-St. Paul 13-11, Bemidji St. 5-10

Minn. St.-Mankato 8-2, Minn.-Crookston 0-0

Minn. St.-Moorhead 11-8, Wayne St. 3-11

Winona St. 6-3, Minn.-Duluth 5-2

Sioux Falls 12-6, Minot St. 0-5

U-Mary 2-1, SW Minnesota St. 1-3

American Rivers

Coe 5-9, Central 4-0

Dubuque 9-3, Buena Vista 3-4

Iowa college

Illinois College 9-11, Grinnell 1-2

Linescores

IOWA ST. 4, BAYLOR 0

Iowa St.;002;100;1 -- 4;7;1

Baylor;000;000;0 -- 0;4;1

Sanders and Bosworth. Holman, Krupit (6) and Shell. WP -- Sanders (3-7). LP -- Holman (10-17). 2B -- Woolpert (ISU), Stites (ISU), Schaben (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 26-18, 3-8. Baylor 17-26, 2-13.

RUTGERS 3-1, IOWA 1-0

First game

Iowa;010;000;0 -- 1;3;0

Rutgers;300;000;x -- 3;4;2

Doocy and Lien. Price and Wingert. WP -- Price (12-6). LP -- Doocy (13-13). 2B -- Lien (Iowa), Wingert (Rut), Bowman (Rut). HR -- Lien (Iowa), Wingert (Rut).

Second game

Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;7;0

Rutgers;100;000;x -- 1;5;1

Lehman and Lien. Jones and Wingert. WP -- Jones (9-12). LP -- Lehman (0-3).

Records: Iowa 16-24, 2-12. Rutgers 22-19, 6-8.

ST. CLOUD ST. 6-4, UPPER IA. 2-9

First game

St. Cloud St.;000;011;4 -- 6;8;1

Upper Iowa;002;000;0 -- 2;7;4

Kopeck, Lapoint (6) and Emmans. Kisch, Drahozal (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Lapoint (9-3). LP -- Drahozal (3-1). 2B -- Emmans (SCS), Estrada (SCS).

Second game

St. Cloud St.;011;020;0 -- 4;6;4

Upper Iowa;402;201;x -- 9;11;0

Lapoint, Kirchberg (1), Yost (4), Murphy (6) and Emmans. Thompson, Kisch (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Thompson (4-5). LP -- Lapoint (9-4). 2B -- Bowlin (SCS), Kastenschmidt (UIU), Green (UIU). 3B -- Vanden Lag (SCS), Pinkowski (SCS). HR -- Crogan (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 21-16, 13-9. St. Cloud St. 34-12, 16-6.

