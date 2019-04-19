College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 4, Baylor 0
Big Ten
Rutgers 3-1, Iowa 1-0
Missouri Valley
Bradley 9-2, Northern Iowa 1-11
Evansville 3-11, Missouri St. 1-7
Drake 8-3, Illinois St. 0-2
Southern Illinois at Loyola, ccd.
Northern Sun
St. Cloud St. 6-4, Upper Iowa 2-9
Augustana 8-11, Northern St. 0-2
Concordia-St. Paul 13-11, Bemidji St. 5-10
Minn. St.-Mankato 8-2, Minn.-Crookston 0-0
Minn. St.-Moorhead 11-8, Wayne St. 3-11
Winona St. 6-3, Minn.-Duluth 5-2
Sioux Falls 12-6, Minot St. 0-5
U-Mary 2-1, SW Minnesota St. 1-3
American Rivers
Coe 5-9, Central 4-0
Dubuque 9-3, Buena Vista 3-4
Iowa college
Illinois College 9-11, Grinnell 1-2
Linescores
IOWA ST. 4, BAYLOR 0
Iowa St.;002;100;1 -- 4;7;1
Baylor;000;000;0 -- 0;4;1
Sanders and Bosworth. Holman, Krupit (6) and Shell. WP -- Sanders (3-7). LP -- Holman (10-17). 2B -- Woolpert (ISU), Stites (ISU), Schaben (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 26-18, 3-8. Baylor 17-26, 2-13.
RUTGERS 3-1, IOWA 1-0
First game
Iowa;010;000;0 -- 1;3;0
Rutgers;300;000;x -- 3;4;2
Doocy and Lien. Price and Wingert. WP -- Price (12-6). LP -- Doocy (13-13). 2B -- Lien (Iowa), Wingert (Rut), Bowman (Rut). HR -- Lien (Iowa), Wingert (Rut).
Second game
Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;7;0
Rutgers;100;000;x -- 1;5;1
Lehman and Lien. Jones and Wingert. WP -- Jones (9-12). LP -- Lehman (0-3).
Records: Iowa 16-24, 2-12. Rutgers 22-19, 6-8.
ST. CLOUD ST. 6-4, UPPER IA. 2-9
First game
St. Cloud St.;000;011;4 -- 6;8;1
Upper Iowa;002;000;0 -- 2;7;4
Kopeck, Lapoint (6) and Emmans. Kisch, Drahozal (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Lapoint (9-3). LP -- Drahozal (3-1). 2B -- Emmans (SCS), Estrada (SCS).
Second game
St. Cloud St.;011;020;0 -- 4;6;4
Upper Iowa;402;201;x -- 9;11;0
Lapoint, Kirchberg (1), Yost (4), Murphy (6) and Emmans. Thompson, Kisch (7) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Thompson (4-5). LP -- Lapoint (9-4). 2B -- Bowlin (SCS), Kastenschmidt (UIU), Green (UIU). 3B -- Vanden Lag (SCS), Pinkowski (SCS). HR -- Crogan (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 21-16, 13-9. St. Cloud St. 34-12, 16-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.