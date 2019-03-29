College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Northwestern 5, Iowa 0
Big 12
Texas Tech 3, Iowa St. 2, susp., 5th inning
American Rivers
Luther 5, Wis.-Stout 2
Linescores
NORTHWESTERN 5, IOWA 0
Northwestern;010;000;4 -- 5;7;0
Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;1;3
Williams and Rudd. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Williams (16-3). LP -- Doocy (12-6).
Notes: Williams had 15 strikeouts and no walks for Northwestern.
Records: Iowa 15-13, 1-3. Northwestern 23-7, 4-0.
LUTHER 5, WIS.-STOUT 2
Wis.-Stout;010;010;0 -- 2;6;1
Luther;400;001;x -- 5;11;1
Bruns, Kunstman (1) and Murry. C. Cooper, Bratland (5) and Pender. WP -- C. Cooper (6-0). LP -- Bruns (3-2).
Records: Luther 16-3, Wis.-Stout 9-8.
