College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma 8-9, Iowa St. 3-2
Big Ten
Minnesota 9-8, Iowa 0-0
Northern Sun
Minot St. 8-12, Upper Iowa 4-8
Bemidji St. 7-4, Wayne St. 0-5
St. Cloud St. 7-1, Sioux Falls 2-0
Augustana 10-9, Minn.-Crookston 0-3
Winona St. 5-9, U-Mary 2-0
Concordia-St. Paul 9-9, Minn. St.-Moorhead 5-0
Minn. St.-Mankato 3-3, Northern St. 2-2
Iowa college
Grinnell 6-21, Ripon 4-17
Linescores
OKLAHOMA 8-9, Iowa St. 3-2
First game
Oklahoma;060;020;0 -- 8;7;1
Iowa St.;000;200;1 -- 3;4;0
Juarez and Elam. Sanders, Ksiazek (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Juarez (19-0). LP -- Sanders (3-8). 2B -- Lyons (Okla), Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Stites (ISU). HR -- Alo (Okla), Knighten (Okla), Elam (Okla), Stites (ISU).
Second game
Oklahoma;041;130;0 -- 9;9;0
Iowa St.;002;000;0 -- 2;6;0
Lopez, Saile (5) and Elam, Koeltzow. Hylen, Ksiazek (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Lopez (16-1). LP -- Hylen (14-8). 2B -- Romero (Okla), Aviu (Okla), Elam (Okla), Woolpert (ISU). HR -- Alo (Okla), Elam (Okla), Nearad (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 28-20, 4-10. Oklahoma 44-2, 14-0.
MINNESOTA 9-8, IOWA 0-0
First game
Iowa;000;00 -- 0;2;0
Minnesota;221;4x -- 9;8;0
Lehman and Lien. Fiser and Burns. WP -- Fiser (23-6). LP -- Lehman (1-5). 2B -- Lindner (Minn), Cecil (Iowa). HR -- Brandner (Minn), DenHartog (Minn).
Second game
Iowa;000;00 -- 0;1;0
Minnesota;011;33 -- 8;10;1
Doocy and Lien. Smith and Burns. WP -- Smith (11-4). LP -- Doocy (14-14). 2B -- Arneson (Minn), Brandt (Minn). 3B -- DenHartog (Minn). HR -- Partain (Minn), Brandner (Minn).
Records: Iowa 18-27, 4-15. Minnesota 36-10, 17-1.
MINOT ST. 8-12, UPPER IOWA 4-8
First game
Minot St.;102;500;0 -- 8;8;2
Upper Iowa;020;000;2 -- 4;7;3
Mendez and Gonzalez. Kisch, Drahozal (4) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Mendez (12-9). LP -- Kisch (11-9). 2B -- Green (UIU). HR -- Coughlin (MS), Budds (UIU).
Second game
Minot St.;010;523;1 -- 13;13;5
Upper Iowa;210;004;1 -- 8;10;1
Patrick, Robbins (1), Mendez (7) and Gonzalez. Thompson, Drahozal (4), Wilcox (5) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Robbins (9-6). LP -- Thompson (4-8). 2B -- Buffington (UIU), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Robbins (MS).
Records: Upper Iowa 21-22, 13-15. Minot St. 26-19, 15-13.
