College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Super Regionals
(Best-of-three)
At Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 1, series tied 1-1
At Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Texas 7, Alabama 5, series tied 1-1
At Gainesville, Fla.
Florida 3, Tennessee 0, Florida leads series 1-0
At Minneapolis
Minnesota 5, LSU 3, Minnesota leads series 1-0
At Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma 3, Northwestern 0, Oklahoma leads series 1-0
At Seattle
Washington 3, Kentucky 0, Washington leads series 1-0
At Los Angeles
UCLA 6, James Madison 1, UCLA leads series 1-0
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona 5, Mississippi 2, Arizona leads series 1-0
National Invitational Championship
(Double-elimination)
Loyola Marymount 6, Iowa St. 5
NCAA Division II
Augustana 4, West Florida 2
Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Young Harris 1
Grand Valley St. 2, LIU Post 0
West Chester 7, UC San Diego 6
NCAA Division III
Williams 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, 11 innings
Emory 2, Trine 1
Ill. Wesleyan 5, Randolph-Macon 3
Texas Lutheran 7, East Connecticut St. 6
Linescore
LOY. MARYMOUNT 6, IOWA ST. 5
Loyola-Mary.;001;012;2 -- 6;9;2
Iowa St.;202;100;0 -- 5;6;2
Bandimere, Manti (3) and Sanchez. Hylen and Ramos. WP -- Manti (15-6). LP -- Hylen (18-10). 2B -- Wisz (LM), Gonzalez (LM). HR -- Ehlen (LM), Williams (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 35-14, Loyola-Marymount 40-19.
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Area
East Marshall (LeGrand) 12, Denver 1
State
Akron-Westfield 11, St. Mary's, Remsen 1
Carlisle 10, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Colfax-Mingo 10, Montezuma 2
Denison-Schleswig 3-8, Shenandoah 2-2
Gehlen Catholic 7, Hinton 5
Humboldt 10, Newell-Fonda 2
Indianola 5, Southeast Polk 2
Lenox 3, Southwest Valley 2
Lynnville-Sully 5, HLV 0
Missouri Valley 9, IKM-Manning 3
MMCRU 12, Harris-Lake Park 2
Mount Vernon 14, Mid-Prairie 4
Ottumwa 10-10, Des Moines Roosevelt 0-2
PCM 5, Saydel 3
Pella Christian 11, Des Moines Christian 4
Rockford 11, West Hancock 1
Sioux City East 10, Lewis Central 0
South Hamilton 10, Greene County 1
South O'Brien 12, Trinity Christian 0
Southeast Warren 7, Woodward-Granger 2
Storm Lake 10, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Treynor 10, AHSTW 2
Twin Cedars 8, Orient-Macksburg 0
West Des Moines Valley 5, Bettendorf 4, 8 innings
Wayne 10, East Union 0
West Monona 9, Ridge View 0
West Sioux 13, Unity Christian 0
Western Christian 11, Sioux City West 5
Westwood 16, River Valley 3
Winfield-Mt Union 7, Cardinal 1
Woodbury Central 12, MVAOCOU 6
