College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Super Regionals

(Best-of-three)

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida St. 4, Oklahoma St. 1, series tied 1-1

At Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Texas 7, Alabama 5, series tied 1-1

At Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 3, Tennessee 0, Florida leads series 1-0

At Minneapolis

Minnesota 5, LSU 3, Minnesota leads series 1-0

At Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 3, Northwestern 0, Oklahoma leads series 1-0

At Seattle

Washington 3, Kentucky 0, Washington leads series 1-0

At Los Angeles

UCLA 6, James Madison 1, UCLA leads series 1-0

At Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona 5, Mississippi 2, Arizona leads series 1-0

National Invitational Championship

(Double-elimination)

Loyola Marymount 6, Iowa St. 5

NCAA Division II

Augustana 4, West Florida 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Young Harris 1

Grand Valley St. 2, LIU Post 0

West Chester 7, UC San Diego 6

NCAA Division III

Williams 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, 11 innings

Emory 2, Trine 1

Ill. Wesleyan 5, Randolph-Macon 3

Texas Lutheran 7, East Connecticut St. 6

Linescore

LOY. MARYMOUNT 6, IOWA ST. 5

Loyola-Mary.;001;012;2 -- 6;9;2

Iowa St.;202;100;0 -- 5;6;2

Bandimere, Manti (3) and Sanchez. Hylen and Ramos. WP -- Manti (15-6). LP -- Hylen (18-10). 2B -- Wisz (LM), Gonzalez (LM). HR -- Ehlen (LM), Williams (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 35-14, Loyola-Marymount 40-19.

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Area

East Marshall (LeGrand) 12, Denver 1

State

Akron-Westfield 11, St. Mary's, Remsen 1

Carlisle 10, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Colfax-Mingo 10, Montezuma 2

Denison-Schleswig 3-8, Shenandoah 2-2

Gehlen Catholic 7, Hinton 5

Humboldt 10, Newell-Fonda 2

Indianola 5, Southeast Polk 2

Lenox 3, Southwest Valley 2

Lynnville-Sully 5, HLV 0

Missouri Valley 9, IKM-Manning 3

MMCRU 12, Harris-Lake Park 2

Mount Vernon 14, Mid-Prairie 4

Ottumwa 10-10, Des Moines Roosevelt 0-2

PCM 5, Saydel 3

Pella Christian 11, Des Moines Christian 4

Rockford 11, West Hancock 1

Sioux City East 10, Lewis Central 0

South Hamilton 10, Greene County 1

South O'Brien 12, Trinity Christian 0

Southeast Warren 7, Woodward-Granger 2

Storm Lake 10, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Treynor 10, AHSTW 2

Twin Cedars 8, Orient-Macksburg 0

West Des Moines Valley 5, Bettendorf 4, 8 innings

Wayne 10, East Union 0

West Monona 9, Ridge View 0

West Sioux 13, Unity Christian 0

Western Christian 11, Sioux City West 5

Westwood 16, River Valley 3

Winfield-Mt Union 7, Cardinal 1

Woodbury Central 12, MVAOCOU 6

