Friday softball: College scoreboard

College
BIG TEN
Iowa 3, Loyola (Chicago) 1
South Dakota State 8, Iowa 2
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 4, Transylvania 0
Central 7, DePauw 1
MSOE 7, Wartburg 6
Millikin 6, Wartburg 1
IOWA COLLEGES
Trine 6, Cornell 4
Cornell 12, Bluffton 3
