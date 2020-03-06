You are the owner of this article.
Friday softball: College scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Friday softball: College scoreboard

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 3, Loyola (Chicago) 1

South Dakota State 8, Iowa 2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central  4, Transylvania 0

Central 7, DePauw 1

MSOE 7, Wartburg 6

Millikin 6, Wartburg 1

IOWA COLLEGES

Trine 6, Cornell 4

Cornell 12, Bluffton 3

