clip art softball

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Tournament

Dubuque 7, Luther 5

Simpson 7. Wartburg 6

BIG 12

Iowa State 3, Kansas 2

BIG TEN

Iowa 1, Ohio State 0

Rutgers 7, Michigan State 5

Illinois 7, Purdue 2

Michigan 6, Maryland 1

Nebraska 5, Wisconsin 3

Northwestern 1, Minnesota 0

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell 1, Illinois College 0

NORTHERN SUN

Tournament

St. Cloud St.  6, Sioux Falls 5

Minnesota-Duluth 8, SW Minnesota St. 3

Augustana 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0

Minnesota State 1, Winona State 0

Winona State 8, Minnesota-Duluth 1

St. Cloud St. 5, Concordia-St. Paul 3

Augustana 3, Minnesota State 2

Linescores

DUBUQUE 7, LUTHER 5

Dubuque;400;000;3  --  7;10;1

Luther;003;002;0  --  5;8;0

Abby McBee, Kayla Bruenig (7) and Rachel Trader. Samantha Bratland and Addy Pender. WP -- McBee (8-0). LP -- Bratland (18-6). Save -- Bruenig (2). 2B -- Dub: Origer. HR -- Dub: Trader. Lut: Banowetz.

SIMPSON 7, WARTBURG 6

Simpson;200;201;2  --  7;15;3

Wartburg;311;100;0  --  6;9;3

Bell, Richmond (6) and Allen. Maddie Rog and Grace Petersen. WP -- Richmond (4-1). LP -- Rog (12-3). 2B -- Simp: Crockett, Bell, Bowman, Brecht. War: Campos. HR -- Simp: Leo, Brecht. War: Petersen.

IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS 2

Kansas;010;010;000  --  2;7;2

Iowa State;001;010;001  --  3;10;2

Brynn Minor and Shelby Hughston. Emma Hylen, Savannah Sanders (7) and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (4-8). LP -- Minor (6-18). 2B -- Kan: Wynne. ISU: Bosworth, Lewis, Woolpert. ISU: Williams.

IOWA 1, OHIO STATE 0

Ohio State;000;000;0  --  0;2;0

Iowa;000;001;x  --  1;3;0

Morgan Ray and Claire Nicholson. Sarah Lehman and Abby Lien. WP -- Lehman (2-7). LP -- Ray (16-7). HR -- Iowa: Miranda Schulte. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments