College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Tournament
Dubuque 7, Luther 5
Simpson 7. Wartburg 6
BIG 12
Iowa State 3, Kansas 2
BIG TEN
Iowa 1, Ohio State 0
Rutgers 7, Michigan State 5
Illinois 7, Purdue 2
Michigan 6, Maryland 1
Nebraska 5, Wisconsin 3
Northwestern 1, Minnesota 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Grinnell 1, Illinois College 0
NORTHERN SUN
Tournament
St. Cloud St. 6, Sioux Falls 5
Minnesota-Duluth 8, SW Minnesota St. 3
Augustana 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0
Minnesota State 1, Winona State 0
Winona State 8, Minnesota-Duluth 1
St. Cloud St. 5, Concordia-St. Paul 3
Augustana 3, Minnesota State 2
Linescores
DUBUQUE 7, LUTHER 5
Dubuque;400;000;3 -- 7;10;1
Luther;003;002;0 -- 5;8;0
Abby McBee, Kayla Bruenig (7) and Rachel Trader. Samantha Bratland and Addy Pender. WP -- McBee (8-0). LP -- Bratland (18-6). Save -- Bruenig (2). 2B -- Dub: Origer. HR -- Dub: Trader. Lut: Banowetz.
SIMPSON 7, WARTBURG 6
Simpson;200;201;2 -- 7;15;3
Wartburg;311;100;0 -- 6;9;3
Bell, Richmond (6) and Allen. Maddie Rog and Grace Petersen. WP -- Richmond (4-1). LP -- Rog (12-3). 2B -- Simp: Crockett, Bell, Bowman, Brecht. War: Campos. HR -- Simp: Leo, Brecht. War: Petersen.
IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS 2
Kansas;010;010;000 -- 2;7;2
Iowa State;001;010;001 -- 3;10;2
Brynn Minor and Shelby Hughston. Emma Hylen, Savannah Sanders (7) and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (4-8). LP -- Minor (6-18). 2B -- Kan: Wynne. ISU: Bosworth, Lewis, Woolpert. ISU: Williams.
IOWA 1, OHIO STATE 0
Ohio State;000;000;0 -- 0;2;0
Iowa;000;001;x -- 1;3;0
Morgan Ray and Claire Nicholson. Sarah Lehman and Abby Lien. WP -- Lehman (2-7). LP -- Ray (16-7). HR -- Iowa: Miranda Schulte.
