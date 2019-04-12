clip art softball

College

BIG TEN

Illinois 12, Iowa 1

Rutgers 6, Penn State 1

Northwestern 4, Wisconsin 1

Indiana 8, Maryland 0

Michigan 10, Ohio State 3

Purdue 9, Nebraska 4

BIG 12

Oklahoma 10, Kansas 0

Texas Tech 6, Baylor 2

Linescores

ILLINOIS 12, IOWA 1

Illinois;214;14  --  12;12;0

Iowa;010;00  --  1;2;1

Sickels, Mouzon (5) and Loya. Doocy, Riding (5), Schulte (5) and Lien, Deshields. WP -- Sickels (17-7). LP -- Doocy (12-11). 2B -- Ill: Fleming, Ruelius. HR -- Ill: Thomas, Wingerter. Iowa: Lien.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments