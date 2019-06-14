agate Friday soccer: Women's World Cup 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Women'sWorld CupFRIDAY'S RESULTS Group C Italy 5, Jamaica 0Group D Japan 2, Scotland 1England 1, Argentina 0 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags World Cup Scotland Football Soccer England Jamaica Italy Woman Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 3 Decorah eaglets injured after being driven from nests Waterloo massage therapist surrenders license for inappropriate touching NEW DETAILS: Stabbing and burned body cases are related, Waterloo police say UPDATE: Here's when local athletes will appear on 'American Ninja Warrior' Residents upset after Cedar Falls cemeteries crack down on decorations View All Promotions promotion Summer Travel Guide 2017 promotion 30 Years of Cedar Falls Main St. Print Ads Ad Vault CLICK & CLACK Jun 9, 2019 Ad Vault Amish Page Jun 11, 2019 Ad Vault Display Legal 1 Jun 12, 2019 Ad Vault Fine Furniture Restoration Jun 9, 2019 Ye Olde Strippery 1701 WATERLOO RD., CEDAR FALLS, IA 50613 319-277-8137 Ad Vault SUDOKU Jun 9, 2019 Ad Vault BEST OF THE BEST WEEK 1 Jun 9, 2019 Courier - Marketing PO BOX 540, WATERLOO, IA 50704 319-291-1400 Ad Vault Spadea Front C Jun 9, 2019 Courier - Marketing PO BOX 540, WATERLOO, IA 50704 319-291-1400 Ad Vault Stop Shop Roll Jun 9, 2019 Ad Vault Father's Day Wishes Jun 11, 2019 Loveland Waterfalls, Ltd. 224 Tower Park Rd., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-6802 Ad Vault 3x5 Pulse Jun 11, 2019 The Other Place 4214 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-2813 Website
