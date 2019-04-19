Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Davenport North 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1
STATE
ADM 1, Norwalk 0
Ankeny 10, Des Moines East 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Ralston (Neb.) 0
Urbandale 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Prep boys
STATE
Ankeny 7, Des Moines East 1
Mason City 2, Des Moines North 1
Mid-Prairie 3, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 1
Urbandale 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1, 2 OTs
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Johnston 0
