clip art soccer

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Davenport North 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1

STATE

ADM 1, Norwalk 0

Ankeny 10, Des Moines East 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Ralston (Neb.) 0

Urbandale 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Prep boys

STATE

Ankeny 7, Des Moines East 1

Mason City 2, Des Moines North 1

Mid-Prairie 3, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 1

Urbandale 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1, 2 OTs

Valley, West Des Moines 2, Johnston 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments