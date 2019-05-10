Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Cedar Falls 0
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Senior 3, Iowa City High 1
Linn-Mar 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Western Dubuque 1
Area
Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Humboldt 0
Denver 10, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
Independence 10, West Delaware 0
State
AHSTW 5, Underwood 1
Ames 1, Norwalk 0
Ankeny Centennial 1, Urbandale 0, OT
Beckman Catholic 2, Williamsburg 1
Center Point-Urbana 3, Maquoketa 0
Chariton 3, Centerville 1
Clear Creek-Amana 4, Central DeWitt 0
Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus 0
Des Moines Lincoln 7, Des Moines North 0
Des Moines Roosevelt 10, Ottumwa 0
Kuemper Catholic 2, WCV-NV-AC 0
Logan-Magnolia 3, East Sac County 1
Marion 10, South Tama 0
Mid-Prairie 7, Keokuk 3
Perry 4, Indianola 1
Pleasant Valley 5, Clinton 0
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Southeast Polk 0
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Waterloo West 2
Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Waterloo East 0
Mississippi Valley
Iowa City High 7, Dubuque Senior 0
Iowa City West 8, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Area
Hudson United 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
State
ADM 3, Bondurant-Farrar 1
AHSTW 2, Underwood 1
Ames 2, Norwalk 1
Ankeny Centennial 2, Urbandale 0
Burlington 1, Fort Madison 0
Central Lee 5, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 2
Clear Creek-Amana 2, Central DeWitt 1
Danville 3, Iowa Mennonite 2
Denison-Schleswig 3, Atlantic 0
Holy Trinity 2, Mediapolis 0
Knoxville 1, Pella 0
Lewis Central 6, Sioux City North 0
Mid-Prairie 3, Keokuk 2
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Southeast Polk 0
Waukee 3, Marshalltown 2, PKs
