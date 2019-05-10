clip art soccer

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Cedar Falls 0

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Cedar Falls 0

Dubuque Senior 3, Iowa City High 1

Linn-Mar 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Western Dubuque 1

Area

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Humboldt 0

Denver 10, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

Independence 10, West Delaware 0

State

AHSTW 5, Underwood 1

Ames 1, Norwalk 0

Ankeny Centennial 1, Urbandale 0, OT

Beckman Catholic 2, Williamsburg 1

Center Point-Urbana 3, Maquoketa 0

Chariton 3, Centerville 1

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Central DeWitt 0

Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus 0

Des Moines Lincoln 7, Des Moines North 0

Des Moines Roosevelt 10, Ottumwa 0

Kuemper Catholic 2, WCV-NV-AC 0

Logan-Magnolia 3, East Sac County 1

Marion 10, South Tama 0

Mid-Prairie 7, Keokuk 3

Perry 4, Indianola 1

Pleasant Valley 5, Clinton 0

Valley, West Des Moines 2, Southeast Polk 0

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Waterloo West 2

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Waterloo East 0

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Waterloo West 2

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Waterloo East 0

Iowa City High 7, Dubuque Senior 0

Iowa City West 8, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Area

Hudson United 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

State

ADM 3, Bondurant-Farrar 1

AHSTW 2, Underwood 1

Ames 2, Norwalk 1

Ankeny Centennial 2, Urbandale 0

Burlington 1, Fort Madison 0

Central Lee 5, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 2

Clear Creek-Amana 2, Central DeWitt 1

Danville 3, Iowa Mennonite 2

Denison-Schleswig 3, Atlantic 0

Holy Trinity 2, Mediapolis 0

Knoxville 1, Pella 0

Lewis Central 6, Sioux City North 0

Mid-Prairie 3, Keokuk 2

Valley, West Des Moines 2, Southeast Polk 0

Waukee 3, Marshalltown 2, PKs

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments