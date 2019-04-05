Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
State
North Polk 4, Collins-Maxwell 0
Iowa City Regina 6, Monticello 0
Storm Lake 9, Fort Dodge 0
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo Columbus 4, Cedar Valley Christian 0
Waterloo 3, Sioux City East 1
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Hempstead 2, Clinton 1, OT
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Davenport North 0
Area
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, Grand View Christian 0
State
Ankeny Centennial 1, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0, OT
Burlington Notre Dame 10, Wapello 0
Center Point-Urbana 8, West Delaware 0
Humboldt 1, Storm Lake 0
Knoxville 3, PCM 0
Pleasant Valley 1, Downers Grove South 0
