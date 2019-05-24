Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 3A regional
Cedar Falls 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Regular-season
Center Point-Urbana 1, Beckman Catholic 0
Des Moines Christian 10, Grand View Christian 0
Harlan 3, Creston 1
IGHSAU rankings
(Final)
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 12-3, 2. West Des Moines Valley 13-3, 3. Linn-Mar 16-1, 4. Ankeny Centennial 13-3, 5. Council Bluffs Lincoln 14-2, 6. Ankeny 13-4, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 11-3, 8. Bettendorf 21-4, 9. Johnston 4-4, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-2, 11. Ames 9-7, 12. Pleasant Valley 10-5, 13. Iowa City High 9-5, 14. Muscatine 8-6, 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-5.
Class 2A -- 1. ADM 15-1, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 13-1, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2, 4. Spencer 17-1, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-4, 6. Pella 13-2, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 12-4. 8. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 13-2, 9. Norwalk 11-4, 10. Marion 12-2, 11. Winterset 10-5, 12. North Scott 10-7, 13. Mount Vernon 12-4, 14. Dubuque Wahlert 12-6, 15. Bondurant-Farrar 10-7.
Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 14-1, 2. Sioux City Heelan 11-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 12-2, 4. Gilbert 15-0, 5. Treynor 10-2, 6. Union (La Porte City) 11-3, 7. Nevada 11-4, 8. North Polk 12-4, 9. Holy Trinity 11-5, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 11-7, 11. Des Moines Christian 12-3, 12. Carroll Kuemper 13-4, 13. Western Christian 12-3, 14. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11-5, 15. Waterloo Columbus 8-7.
