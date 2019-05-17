Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Waterloo Columbus 0
Mississippi Valley
Linn-Mar 1, Davenport Assumption 0
West Des Moines Valley 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Area
Hudson 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Decorah 0
State
Clinton 8, West Liberty 0
Dowling Catholic 4, Bettendorf 1
Fairfield 2, Fort Madison 1
Glenwood 6, Atlantic 3
Humboldt 9, Webster City 1
Knoxville 1, Creston 0
Mid-Prairie 5, Northeast 3
Muscatine 6, Regina Catholic 1
Pella 10, Grinnell 0
Williamsburg 3, Columbus Junction 1
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 11-2, 2. Waukee 12-2, 3. Linn-Mar 14-0, 4. Ankeny Centennial 11-3, 5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 11-2, 6. Ankeny 12-4, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 9-3, 8. Bettendorf 11-3, 9. Pleasant Valley 9-4, 10. Johnston 4-4, 11. Ames 7-6, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-2, 13. Muscatine 7-5, 14. Dubuque Senior 11-3, 15. Iowa City High 9-4.
Class 2A -- 1. ADM 14-1, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2, 4. Spencer 17-1, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4, 6. Pella 11-2, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 10-4, 8. Marion 12-1, 9. Burlington Notre Dame 13-2, 10. Norwalk 11-4, 11. Winterset 10-5, 12. North Scott 8-7, 13. Bondurant-Farrar 9-6, 14. Dubuque Wahlert 10-5, 15. Mount Vernon 11-4.
Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Asssumption 12-0, 2. Sioux City Heelan 10-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 12-2, 4. Gilbert 12-0, 5. Treynor 10-2, 6. Union Community 11-3, 7. Nevada 11-3, 8. North Polk 10-4, 9. Holy Trinity 10-5, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 11-5, 11. Pella Christian 8-6, 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11-4, 13. Waterloo Columbus 8-6, 14. Des Moines Christian 11-3, 15. Western Christian 12-3.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
State
Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Harlan 1
Knoxville 9, Centerville 0
Kuemper Catholic 4, AHSTW 2
North Polk 1, PCM 0
Regina, Iowa City 2, Muscatine 0
