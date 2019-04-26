clip art soccer

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo 3, Western Dubuque 0

Waterloo Columbus 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo 3, Western Dubuque 0

Linn-Mar 5, Pleasant Valley 2

Area

Waterloo Columbus 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

State

ADM 4, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Ames 4, Normal Community 1

Beckman Catholic 2, Benton 0

Bettendorf 2, Rock Island Alleman (Ill.) 1

Burlington Notre Dame 3, Peoria Richwoods 0

Center Point-Urbana 4, Central DeWitt 0

Clear Creek-Amana 10, West Delaware 0

Davenport North 4, Rock Island (Ill.) 2

Denison-Schleswig 3, Creston 2

Des Moines Lincoln 4, Des Moines Hoover 0

Knoxville 2, Grinnell 0

Lewis Central 1, Columbus Scotus 0

Linn-Mar 5, Pleasant Valley 2

Mid-Prairie 6, West Branch 3

Millard South (Neb.) 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0, OT

Mount Vernon 4, Solon 0

Normal West (Ill.) 1, Ankeny Centennial 0, OT

Southeast Polk 4, Mason City 0

Treynor 12, Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center 8, Riverside 0

Whitefish Bay 2, Ames 1

IGHSAU rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 5-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 6-0, 3. West Des Moines Valley 4-1, 4. Ankeny 8-0, 5. Linn-Mar 7-0, 6. Council Bluffs Lincoln 7-2, 7. Bettendorf 5-3, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1, 9. Pleasant Valley 6-2, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1, 11. Johnston 1-2, 12. Muscatine 4-1, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-2, 14. Ames 2-2, 15. Sioux City North 5-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-1, 2. Marion 5-0, 3. Pella 6-1, 4. ADM 6-1, 5. Spencer 8-0, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1, 8. North Scott 6-3, 9. Norwalk 7-2, 10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 5-1, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2, 12. Bondurant-Farrar 6-2, 13. Winterset 7-2, 14. Mount Pleasant 6-1, 15. Mount Vernon 5-3.

Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 6-0, 2. Sioux City Heelan 5-2, 3. Center Point-Urbana 5-2, 4. Union (La Porte City) 4-1, 5. Gilbert 7-0, 6. Nevada 6-1, 7. Treynor 5-2, 8. North Polk 6-1, 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0, 10. Panorama 5-0, 11. Holy Trinity 6-1, 12. Pella Christian 6-2, 13. Waterloo Columbus 4-2, 14. Western Christian 6-1, 15. Hudson 2-2.

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Hudson United 14, Charles City 0

State

Benton Community 1, Beckman Catholic 0, OT

Bishop Heelan2, Spencer 1

Central Lee 4, Mediapolis 0

Chariton 3, Carlisle 2

Clear Creek-Amana 10, West Delaware 0

Fort Madison 6, Keokuk 1

Lewis Central 2, Columbus Scotus, NE 0

Marshalltown 10, Fort Dodge 0

North Polk 2, Oskaloosa 0

Sioux City North 3, Spencer 0

Spirit Lake Park 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Storm Lake 2, Denison-Schleswig 1, 2 OTs

Valley, West Des Moines 4, Sioux City East 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments