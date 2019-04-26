Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo 3, Western Dubuque 0
Waterloo Columbus 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo 3, Western Dubuque 0
Linn-Mar 5, Pleasant Valley 2
Area
Waterloo Columbus 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
State
ADM 4, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Ames 4, Normal Community 1
Beckman Catholic 2, Benton 0
Bettendorf 2, Rock Island Alleman (Ill.) 1
Burlington Notre Dame 3, Peoria Richwoods 0
Center Point-Urbana 4, Central DeWitt 0
Clear Creek-Amana 10, West Delaware 0
Davenport North 4, Rock Island (Ill.) 2
Denison-Schleswig 3, Creston 2
Des Moines Lincoln 4, Des Moines Hoover 0
Knoxville 2, Grinnell 0
Lewis Central 1, Columbus Scotus 0
Linn-Mar 5, Pleasant Valley 2
Mid-Prairie 6, West Branch 3
Millard South (Neb.) 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0, OT
Mount Vernon 4, Solon 0
Normal West (Ill.) 1, Ankeny Centennial 0, OT
Southeast Polk 4, Mason City 0
Treynor 12, Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 8, Riverside 0
Whitefish Bay 2, Ames 1
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 5-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 6-0, 3. West Des Moines Valley 4-1, 4. Ankeny 8-0, 5. Linn-Mar 7-0, 6. Council Bluffs Lincoln 7-2, 7. Bettendorf 5-3, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1, 9. Pleasant Valley 6-2, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1, 11. Johnston 1-2, 12. Muscatine 4-1, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-2, 14. Ames 2-2, 15. Sioux City North 5-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-1, 2. Marion 5-0, 3. Pella 6-1, 4. ADM 6-1, 5. Spencer 8-0, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1, 8. North Scott 6-3, 9. Norwalk 7-2, 10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 5-1, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2, 12. Bondurant-Farrar 6-2, 13. Winterset 7-2, 14. Mount Pleasant 6-1, 15. Mount Vernon 5-3.
Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 6-0, 2. Sioux City Heelan 5-2, 3. Center Point-Urbana 5-2, 4. Union (La Porte City) 4-1, 5. Gilbert 7-0, 6. Nevada 6-1, 7. Treynor 5-2, 8. North Polk 6-1, 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0, 10. Panorama 5-0, 11. Holy Trinity 6-1, 12. Pella Christian 6-2, 13. Waterloo Columbus 4-2, 14. Western Christian 6-1, 15. Hudson 2-2.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Hudson United 14, Charles City 0
State
Benton Community 1, Beckman Catholic 0, OT
Bishop Heelan2, Spencer 1
Central Lee 4, Mediapolis 0
Chariton 3, Carlisle 2
Clear Creek-Amana 10, West Delaware 0
Fort Madison 6, Keokuk 1
Lewis Central 2, Columbus Scotus, NE 0
Marshalltown 10, Fort Dodge 0
North Polk 2, Oskaloosa 0
Sioux City North 3, Spencer 0
Spirit Lake Park 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Storm Lake 2, Denison-Schleswig 1, 2 OTs
Valley, West Des Moines 4, Sioux City East 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.