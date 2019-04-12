MLS
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
North Scott 4, Iowa City Liberty 0
AREA
Decorah 7, West Delaware 1
Nevada 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Senior 0
AREA
Union 14, Anamosa 0
Williamsburg 6, West Liberty 0
