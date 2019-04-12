clip art soccer

MLS

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

North Scott 4, Iowa City Liberty 0

AREA

Decorah 7, West Delaware 1

Nevada 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Senior 0

AREA

Union 14, Anamosa 0

Williamsburg 6, West Liberty 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments